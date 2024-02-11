PHOTOS: Paul Mescal’s shirtless slay, Tom Daley’s speedo Pride & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Andrew Scott serving chartreuse eleganza, Janelle Monae‘s architectural slay, Symone channeling Tina Turner, or Jake Gyllenhaal continuing his ascendance into red carpet royalty, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…