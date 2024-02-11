PHOTOS: Paul Mescal’s shirtless slay, Tom Daley’s speedo Pride & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.
Whether it was Andrew Scott serving chartreuse eleganza, Janelle Monae‘s architectural slay, Symone channeling Tina Turner, or Jake Gyllenhaal continuing his ascendance into red carpet royalty, the
lewks looks did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…
Paul Mescal
The short shorts legend took the plunge by going shirtless under his Huntsman double-breasted tux at the London Film Critics Awards.
Andrew Scott
Not many can pull off a chartreuse suit but Scott, who is a Queerties nominee for Film Performance, went above and beyond at the London Film Critics Awards.
Ricky Martin
Besides being a Queerties nominee for Insta-Follow, we’re obsessed with Ricky’s wide-leg khakis at a press event for his new Apple TV+ series Palm Royale in LA.
Tom Daley
Daley waved a rainbow towel prior to securing a spot in the Paris Olympics as he scored silver in the men’s 10-metre synchro at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha with diving partner Noah Williams.
Troye Sivan
Troye, who is a Queerties nominee for Anthem and Music Video, proved he’s still a fringe artist with his tasseled sleeveless polo shirt at a Grammy party in LA.
Joel Kim Booster
JKB was runway-ready with this sleek black suit with white piping throughout at a press event for his Apple TV+ series Loot in LA.
Janelle Monae
Janelle, who is a Queerties nominee for Music Video, served sculptural realness in Tony Ward haute couture at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas.
Pedro Pascal
Papi Pascal brought the satin vibes in a black trench over a simple white T-shirt and denim at the SAG/AFTRA Conversations event in West Hollywood.
Carl Nassib and Sarah Kate Ellis
Nassib was one tall drink of water at “A Night of Pride” with GLAAD and the NFL in Las Vegas alongside GLAAD President Ellis.
Conrad Ricamora and Peter Wesley Jensen
The Fire Island hunk and his husband turned the Nova Ball into an adorable date night in NYC.
Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan turned it out in this two-tone leather trench at the premiere of Lisa Frankenstein in LA.
Lance Bass
Lance’s fuzzy pink Givenchy sweater and leather pants were the perfect match at the Netflix Super Bowl kickoff party in Las Vegas.
Mahmood
The Italian singer hit a high note with an off-the-shoulder top and high-waisted flare slacks at the San Remo Music Festival.
Chris Appleton
Appleton kept it loose in a champagne satin blouse and matching pants at the YSL Beauty Candy Shoppe in NYC.
Symone
The winner stunned in this shimmering orange asymmetrical gown at the premiere of National Geographic’s Queens docu-series in LA.
Timothée Chalamet
Chalamet’s twink energy was on fire in this Hermes sleeveless moment at a Dune 2 event in Mexico City.
KJ Apa
Archie is that you? The Riverdale star serve brunette eleganza at the Lisa Frankenstein premiere.
Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Latrice Royale, and Jaida Essence Hall
The We’re Here hosts, featuring Queerties nominees Sasha Velour and Priyanka, served drag excellence at the SCAD TV Festival in Atlanta.
Mark Indelicato
The With Love and Ugly Betty alum channeled Gomez Addams at the Lisa Frankenstein premiere.
Jake Gyllenhaal
Gyllenhaal continued his fashion king renaissance in a chic all black everything ensemble at the Cartier Trinity 100 Celebration in Paris.
Jennifer Lopez
Only J.Lo could turn a casual stroll through a NYC revolving door into a full-on fashion editorial. MOTHER.
Christian Siriano and Kyle Smith
The Project Runway star and Queerties nominee struck a pose alongside boyfriend Kyle Smith at the afterparty for his Fall/Winter 2024 show in NYC.
While you’re here, head over to the Queerties Awards, where you can vote Christian Siriano for Style Icon, and other LGBTQ+ favorites in more than 24 categories —once a day between now and February 22.