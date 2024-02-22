Kari Lake offered Meghan McCain an olive branch — and this is what she did with it

Kari Lake and Meghan McCain (Photo: Shutterstock)

The feud between failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate/U.S. Senate hopeful Kari Lake and Meghan McCain exploded this week. It shows no sign of abating, despite Lake making a gesture to sit down with McCain over a beer to find common ground.

It largely boils down to previous comments Lake—a Trump devotee and election fraud conspiracist—made about Meghan’s father, the late Senator John McCain.

Lake has previously called McCain Sr. a “loser”. During a campaign event during her run for Governor, she said, “We don’t have any McCain Republicans in here, do we? Get the hell out!”

On Monday, Lake walked back the comments.

“It was said in jest,” Lake explained during a Monday interview on KTAR News. “And I think if John McCain, who had a great sense of humor, would have heard it he would have laughed.”

“I want everyone’s vote, whether you are a McCain … if you call yourself a McCain Republican, if you call yourself a middle-of-the-road Republican, a Trump Republican, an America First Republican, I want your vote,” said Lake.

McCain “repulsed” by Lake

As if dissing her daddy was not enough, daughter Meghan was pushed over the edge by Lake’s attempt to claim it was all a joke.

In a strongly worded tweet on Tuesday, McCain said, “Kari Lake is trying to walk back her continued attacks on my Dad (& family) and all of his loyal supporters after telling them to ‘get the hell out’. Guess she realized she can’t become a Senator without us.

“No peace, b*tch. We see you for who you are – and are repulsed by it.”

Yesterday, Lake extended an olive branch. She began by pointing out some of the things she and McCain have in common (i.e. both moms to two kids who care about the future of the country).

“My dad passed away from cancer, too,” said Lake. “I trust and believe that if our fathers were still with us they would do everything they could to save this Republic.”

Lake continued with an offer to meet.

“I want to make Senator McCain and Larry Lake proud.

“I value your family and I value the passion you have for our state.

“I’d love nothing more than to buy you a beer, a coffee or lunch and pick your brain about how we can work together to strengthen our state. My team is sending you my contact info — if you’re willing to meet, it would mean a lot to me.

“Thank you, Meghan. I hope we can connect soon! God bless.”

McCain’s response was short and to the point.

“NO PEACE, B*TCH!”

“No peace” message goes viral

McCain’s tweet soon went viral. Many MAGA supporters were quick to blast McCain as classless and to have a dig at her father.

However, others cheered McCain on, including former Rep. Liz Cheney.

Love this daughter standing up for her father, the great American war hero Senator John McCain. https://t.co/Gf6zz8oYgW — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 22, 2024

In another tweet, McCain suggested Lake could forget ever sitting down together for lunch.

“I breathe fire for my family and never forgive those who have trashed any of us – particularly my Dad in death. Never.”

I breathe fire for my family and never forgive those who have trashed any of us – particularly my Dad in death.



Never. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 21, 2024

Lake has consistently said her gubernatorial election was rigged against from her. However, she has failed to provide any evidence of this. She has lost several court cases in an attempt to overturn the result.

Pressed about this during the same interview on Monday, she admitted she had no idea who might have stolen it.

“I don’t know who exactly stole the election,” she confessed, before quickly adding, “But there are a lot of people who are running elections poorly, and we’ve seen the results.”

The Arizona race for Senate

The current Arizona Senator is Kyrsten Sinema. She won as a Democrat in 2020 but now sits as an Independent. Her seat is being challenged by Democratic Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego and “MAGA Momma Bear” Kari Lake (R).

The Republican Primary is July, 30, but Lake is widely expected to win.

Sinema has not yet announced whether she plans to run in November. She has until April, 1, to announce. If she does run, she is predicted to lose. However, she may split the votes of those on the left.

However, in a poll released today, Gallego led Sinema and Lake in a hypothetical three-way race. The survey found “Gallego leading by 6 points with 36 percent support to 30 percent for Lake and 21 percent for Sinema, while 13 percent were undecided,” reports The Hill.

Maybe that’s why Lake realizes she now needs all Republicans on her side, including the moderates and McCain fans.