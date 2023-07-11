Kayleigh McEnany shares latest hunch on who brought cocaine into White House & we’re all a little dumber now

Donald Trump‘s former mouthpiece/Fox News personality Kayleigh McEnany has a new gig: amateur White House drug sleuth.
It all started on Sunday, July 2, when the White House was temporarily closed after Secret Service agents found a suspicious white powder that was later determined to be cocaine.
While it’s still unknown how the cocaine got there, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters last Wednesday that tours of the West Wing were given all weekend, while the president and his family were away, and that the situation is currently being handled.
“Let the Secret Service do their job. It’s under their purview. We have confidence that they’ll get to the bottom of it,” she said.
Since then, conservatives have been trying to figure it out on their own, mainly by making wild accusations and spewing bullsh*t conspiracy theories on Fox News. And perhaps nobody has been more invested in solving the mystery than McEnany.
Last week, McEnany disappointed her followers when she declared there was simply “no way” the cocaine belonged to Hunter Biden, despite his past history with drug addiction, which conservatives love to talk about any chance they get.
“For it to be Hunter Biden, he left on Friday, he was at Camp David, there is no way, it is inconceivable to think cocaine could sit for a 72-hour-period so I would rule him out at this point,” she said on Fox and Friends last Thursday.
Whomp, whomp.
But then yesterday, McEnany told Sean Hannity that she’s narrowed down the suspects. Sort of.
Based on her close readings of media reports, as well as her inside knowledge of the layout of the White House, she has deduced that the cocaine was found near the Situation Room, which is an area only the staff has access to.
“I would say at this point, it would have to be a staff member,” she declared.
So, what should the Secret Service do now?
McEnancy’s brilliant answer: “There are no cameras inside the West Wing, so that makes it much more difficult. But sit down every staff member–this was on a Sunday, very light foot traffic–sit down every staff member who had access to that area and try to figure it out.”
Which leads us back to what Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters almost a week ago when she said investigators are doing just that. (“Let the Secret Service do their job. It’s under their purview. We have confidence that they’ll get to the bottom of it.”)
McEnancy went on to say that she assumes the Secret Service is doing what Jean-Pierre already confirmed they are doing before Hannity elevated things by asking, “God forbid, what if [the cocaine] had fentanyl in it?!” And that’s when we stopped being able to follow their mental gymnastics.
Just to be clear, pretty much everyone agrees that cocaine has no place inside the White House and that we should definitely find out how it got there and who’s responsible, which, again, is exactly what the Secret Service is doing.
What’s unclear, however, is why McEnany is still so obsessed with this and what she thinks those in charge should be doing differently, when they’re already doing everything she says they should be doing.
We’ll likely know more later this week. Spectrum News reports that the Secret Service will provide a briefing to Congress around 10AM on Thursday and that the investigation is expected to be officially closed by the end of the week. We’re sure McEnany will have thoughts on that as well.
abfab
Missy still has that cross on so you know she means business!
dbmcvey
The main qualifications for being on Fox seem to be 1. Be ready to say anything, no matter how stupid. 2. Be stupid.
abfab
3. Be a bleach blonde willing to show cleavage. 4. Wear a crucifix. 5. Be a whore.
decrans
It’s always nice to have abfab’s misogyny around.
dbmcvey
What’s never nice is to have decran’s trans-hatred bigotry around.
decrans
An ideology predicated on tenets of misogyny, yes.
abfab
Ew, he knows big words. You’re a shithead and you know it.
decrans
I love how ab just casually admits his rampant misogyny. He’s the party of women, though. (eye roll)
abfab
Fu ck off. I know this game excites you, but really——-take a break. You are literally hated.
decrans
All the more reason to stay, abs.
ShaverC
It’s very obviously Hunter’s.
dbmcvey
It’s probably Marge’s or Lobobes. Something has to explain how irrational they are.
abfab
Rough estimate….how many times has shaver dropped his coke bags on the floor while looking for spare change?
ShaverC
abfab, Absolutely zero. But you on the other hand…
abfab
You’re a liar and an asshole.
decrans
Regardless, it shows the lax standards of the Biden administration. These were the same people trying to bring dignity back to the White House. Love children and cocaine hookers, though.
abfab
The only thing lax around here is your brain. You really are a deranged GOPTROLL, the only kind.
Since you ”get sex” from both sexes (loved the ”get”part because I can’t imagine you ”giving”) leave us the fukk alone.
Jerk off with MTG, she’s really your type.
decrans
She does CrossFit. Kinda hot, ngl.
Fname Optional Lname
The lack standards of the Biden administration? Right because Trump never let anyone in the White House who was a bit shady? Wasn’t the “My Pillow” guy there often? Haven’t several of Trumps people been arrested for different crimes over the years? As far as we know it could have belonged to a reporter or someone touring the white house. I wouldn’t put it past any right wing MAGA troll to plant it there so they can continue with their Hunter obsession and fuel the lemmings for a few more weeks.
abfab
@optional,
I love your gumption and anyone else who responds to this decrans shit head, but please, as you can see, they get off on it.
These are really sick people and they are trumpers. That should explain the mindset.
I know, I should practice what I preach. But hell, he belongs in prison.
decrans
I’m not a Trumper, though. I’m a former liberal who saw the failed ideology of neoliberalism for what it really is.
decrans
And as usual, enter whataboutism stage-left. Donald Trump is not the president. The current president campaigned on bringing dignity back to the White House, though.
abfab
Dignity? Oh you stupid fool.
ScottOnEarth
Well, the Biden admin did bring dignity back to the White House. I don’t recall Biden or anyone on his team being accused of stealing top-secret documents, lying about it, obstructing justice, cheating on his wife, paying-off the women he f**ed, lying about it and being a complete and total idiot, which is what we all know his predecessor did.
Mister P
There is a lot we should do about the problem of drugs in America, but this little found bag of cocaine is not relevant.
abfab
Just say no.
ShaverC
Mister P, You would be freaking out if the drugs were found when Trump was President.
abfab
Just having this cretin as prez for 4 years freeked us out. shaves tell us all about your booty bumps with trump.
ScottOnEarth
I’m sorry Graham had to subject himself to a Fox “news”cast for this article. Hopefully he’ll recover soon.