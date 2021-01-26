wtf

Kellyanne Conway accused of tweeting topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter

By

The ongoing drama between Kellyanne Conway and her teenage daughter, Claudia, has taken an even darker turn, with the ex-counselor to disgraced former president being accused of tweeting a topless photo of the minor.

The illicit photo briefly appeared on Kellyanne’s Twitter page yesterday evening. It was only up for a short while before being yanked down.

Variety reports:

According to screen captures posted by users on social media, Kellyanne Conway’s account (@KellyannePolls) shared an image of her topless teenage daughter using Twitter’s recently launched Fleets feature, which deletes posts after a 24-hour period (similar to Instagram and Snapchat’s stories). The Fleet was removed but not before Twitter users documented it.

In a since-deleted TikTok video posted later in the night, Claudia confirmed that the picture was authentic, though she wasn’t exactly sure how or why her mother had it.

“Apparently that’s real and here’s what I guess happened,” she said. “The picture’s from months ago and I’m assuming that when my mom took my phone — any time she’s taken it because she takes it all the time — she took a picture of that, so that was on her phone.

“And I guess she accidentally posted it, or somebody hacked her,” Claudia continued. “But nobody would ever have any photo like that ever. So, Kellyanne, you’re going to f*cking jail.”

The illicit photo share comes one week after the police showed up at Kellyanne’s front door amid allegations of child abuse.

Last week, Claudia posted a series of disturbing TikTok videos accusing her mother of physical and verbal abuse. In one of the videos, Kellyanne calls her daughter an “ungrateful bitch” and threatens, “You’re never gonna record another f*cking thing in your life!”

A rep for Twitter says the company is investigating the matter. As for Kellyanne, she hasn’t issued any comment.

Here’s what folx are saying about the whole thing…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.