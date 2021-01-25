Cops show up at Kellyanne Conway’s house following disturbing videos of alleged child abuse

Kellyanne Conway‘s year is off to a pretty rocky start.

Not only did her husband purportedly walk out on her, but she’s been accused of child abuse by her daughter, Claudia, and now she might be under police investigation.

Last week, 16-year-old Claudia posted a series of disturbing TikTok videos accusing her mother of physical and verbal abuse.

One of the videos shows Kellyanne calling Claudia an “ungrateful bitch” and saying, “You’re never gonna record another f*cking thing in your life! It’s going in for a forensic analysis!”

In another one, a fearful Claudia tells followers “there’s nothing that can really be done” about the situation, saying she’s tried “everything” and that she’s “probably going to get in a lot of trouble for this.”

*SERIOUS* CW: Child Abuse Claudia Conway shares videos exposing her mother former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway verbally and physically abusing her. Claudia said in a comment CPS won’t do anything because her parents are too powerful. pic.twitter.com/dAaBrXm9xU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 19, 2021

24 hours after the videos hit social media, the cops showed up at Kellyanne’s front doorstep.

OK! reports:

A member of the Alpine Police Department tells OK! that officers responded to Conway’s home at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, in response to a “juvenile matter,” and that this matter is now under investigation. No further details were given as per law, which shields juvenile records from public view. OK! was able to learn, however, that it was a third party who reported the incident, and not the juvenile in question. Police would not reveal, however, who was under investigation.

Claudia later posted a video of an officer visiting their home and her mother telling him her daughter was just “upset” because she had a “tough call with her school” and that they are considering going to family therapy.

The video has since been removed from Claudia’s TikTok page, although it can still be viewed on TMZ.

It’s unclear what exactly is going on inside Kellyanne’s home, but it’s clearly a very unhealthy and toxic situation.

