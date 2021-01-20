WATCH: Claudia Conway films Kellyanne’s alleged child abuse for all to see

Claudia Conway, TikTok enthusiast and daughter of Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway & former Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway has taken to the internet with new allegations against her mother. In a series of videos and tweets, Claudia Conway accuses Kellyanne of physical and verbal abuse.
“this isn’t even bad but i’m not tryna put her in jail,” [sic] Conway says of the video. The footage depicts an argument between the pair, with Kellyanne Conway verbally berating her daughter. At various points, Kellyanne calls her 16-year-old daughter a “ungrateful bitch” and tells her “You’re never gonna record another f*cking thing in your life. It’s going for a forensic analysis.”
At another point in the footage, Kellyanne can be heard verbally mocking Claudia’s questions and referring to her as “f*cking immature” and “an *sshole.” She also appears to strike Claudia more than once. The video also culminates with Kellyanne screaming that she wants Claudia out of the house.
*SERIOUS* CW: Child Abuse
Claudia Conway shares videos exposing her mother former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway verbally and physically abusing her. Claudia said in a comment CPS won’t do anything because her parents are too powerful. pic.twitter.com/dAaBrXm9xU
— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 19, 2021
At the time of this writing, neither Kellyanne nor George Conway has publicly commented on the video.
Claudia Conway rose to fame due in large part to her criticism of Donald Trump, as well as her mother. In August 2020, she announced that she would seek legal emancipation from Kellyanne Conway. In October of that same year, she leaked via social media that her mother had tested positive for COVID-19 following a “super spreader” event in the White House Rose Garden. In January 2021, Claudia Conway also claimed that George Conway had left Kellyanne. The couple have yet to confirm as much to the media.
9 Comments
curiobi
Why hasn’t this child been removed to a safe environment? KA infected CC with Covid due to her negligence, and she seems woefully not up to the task of parenting. On top of that KA has provrn many times that she does not live in reality, and apparently the father has abandoned his children.
They are old enough to be emancipated minors I believe. If that is not possible/appropriate the state has a duty of care to them. Their parents being wealthy is not a good enough reason to leave them in an unsafe home.
What more evidence is needed at this point?
JustLarry
It’s curious why the girl edited out all the parts where I’m assuming she is speaking, and only concentrated on her mom? This girl seems very manipulative and I should know because I have a sister who acted just like her at 16… and now she’s loony. Looks like an egg with long blonde hair and spindly little arms and legs.
curiobi
Sigh… Looks like a job for Cam
Cam
Hi Roy Ajax’s new troll screename.
You’ve been attacking Kellyanne Conway’s daughter under multiple screenames and trying to defend her monster mother that took tax dollars, lied to the public and helped support an administration locking kids in cages and instigating an attack on the U.S. Capitol.
We get it, it’s ok if people attack LGBTQ people, abuse children, etc… as long as they’re Republicans.
Cam
Oh, by the way troll, by all means, tell us what Claudia could have said to make it ok for her to be hit.
JustLarry
@Cam
I am speaking only for myself. Stop comparing me to Roy Ajax. As I stated, my sister was a little terror just like this girl, so I have a pretty good idea of what she would be saying to her mother, even if I don’t know exactly what it is. My sister would call my mother a b*tch, fat b*tch (my mother wasn’t even fat!), stupid, ignorant, her favorite burn for everyone one of us was, “loser” and of course all that was very liberally peppered with F-bombs and go to h*ll’s. No matter what my parents tried, nothing worked. Some of my friends had sisters just like that as well. I’m so glad I have no contact with her anymore, some people are just sociopaths.
Cam
In another video she mentioned the Child Protective Services worker by name who’d been out to the house.
Kangol2
Someone needs to rescue that poor child from that lying nutcase KAC and pronto!
G-Man
That entire family would probably benefit from some serious counseling.