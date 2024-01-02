Kellyanne Conway gets dragged by her daughter ahead of the third anniversary of January 6 attack

This Saturday will mark the three-year anniversary of the January 6 attack and Kellyanne Conway is currently bickering with her teenage daughter Claudia over whether it’s time people move on from the matter.

It all started just before the holidays when the former Trump White House propagandist appeared on Fox News’ Outnumbered on December 20 to mock Democrats ahead of the somber anniversary.

“I think Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar on the iPhone and it says January 6, ” she said. “The date never changes. And then they get into an electric vehicle and go get an abortion.”

While Kellyanne might think it’s time people move on from January 6, a recent poll found that the majority of Americans still feel very strongly that what happened on that day was absolutely atrocious.

A survey conducted last month found 54% of Americans continue to believe the attack represented an assault on democracy and should never be forgotten, compared to 41% who would like to forgive and forget.

Per Quinnipiac University:

More than half of Americans (54 percent) say the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an attack on democracy that should never be forgotten, while 41 percent say too much is being made of the storming of the U.S. Capitol and it is time to move on. More than 6 in 10 Americans (64 percent) think former President Trump bears a lot (45 percent) or some (19 percent) of the responsibility for the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, while 34 percent say he bears not much of the responsibility (13 percent) or none at all (21 percent). A slight plurality of Americans think former President Trump committed a crime with his efforts to change the results of the 2020 presidential election, as 47 percent think he did commit a crime and 43 percent think he did not commit a crime. This is similar to findings from a Quinnipiac University poll on July 20, 2022.

Among those still appalled by it is Kellyanne’s daughter, Claudia, who took to Twitter over the holidays to mock her mom for mocking people who are still upset that Donald Trump tried to have their votes invalidated.

“Hi sorry I’m back I’ve been driving my electric car to get hundreds of third trimester abortions on January 6, 2021,” the 19-year-old, who came out as LGBTQ+ in 2022, tweeted.

Hi sorry I’m back I’ve been driving my electric car to get hundreds of third trimester abortions on January 6, 2021 — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) December 31, 2023

She followed that up with another tweet a couple days later, making an apparent reference to November’s election by writing: “we need to just fast forward to 2028 and skip all this sh*t.”

we need to just fast forward to 2028 and skip all this shit — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) January 1, 2024

Claudia isn’t alone in feeling this way.

An increasing number of voters say they really, really, really do NOT want a rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in 2024. In fact, many would prefer neither of the men were on the ballot.

According to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released last month, the vast majority of those surveyed said they weren’t looking forward to reliving the 2020 election a second time around.

Per AP:

Most U.S. adults overall (56%) would be “very” or “somewhat” dissatisfied with Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024, and a similar majority (58%) would be very or somewhat dissatisfied with Trump as the GOP’s pick. Nearly 3 in 10 U.S. adults, or 28%, say they would be dissatisfied with both Trump and Biden becoming their party’s respective nominees – with independents (43%) being more likely than Democrats (28%) or Republicans (20%) to express their displeasure with both men gaining party nominations.

All that being said, there’s still a chance a rematch won’t actually happen. Trump technically still needs to win his party’s nomination, and Super Tuesday is still more than two months away.

Not to mention, he’s been barred from the ballot in both Colorado and Maine under the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding public office, although his team is fighting to get him back on.

Oh, and then there are those 91 counts/four criminal cases he’s currently fighting–four felony counts for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Washington, D.C.,13 felony counts for his election interference in Georgia, 34 felony counts in connection to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels in New York, and 40 felony counts for stealing classified government documents in Florida.

At this point, nothing is certain. Except for one thing…

2024 is gonna be a wild year.