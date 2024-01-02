Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb wins gold medal in mental gymnastics with latest defense of ex-president

As Donald Trump prepared to ring in the new year at Mar-a-Lago alongside attorney Alina Habba, his other attorney, Christina Bobb, was busy spewing MAGA talking points and peddling propaganda on his behalf.

Bobb went on Newsmax last week to accuse opponents of the one-term, twice-impeached, quadruply-indicted ex-president of trying to poison his 2024 presidential run with “propaganda.”

Specifically, Bobb talked recent efforts to have Trump removed from the ballot under the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding public office.

Over the holidays, both the Colorado Supreme Court and the state secretary in Maine, Shenna Bellows, ruled the 77-year-old was ineligible to run for office.

Without the slightest hint of irony, Bobb told Newsmax that Bellows should be impeached for abuse of power, then accused her of election interference.

“I would encourage the attorney general or the district attorneys in Maine to take a closer look at this and possibly investigate [Bellows] for abuse of authority, abuse of power and election interference because this, no doubtedly, is election interference.”

Trump attorney says voters mustn’t think that ex-president has legal problems https://t.co/bf5GRek5vB — Independent US (@IndyUSA) January 1, 2024

Things only got weirder from there, as Bobb proceeded to gaslight viewers by suggesting they are the one’s being gaslit by Trump’s opponents, primarily Democrats, who want to make it seem like he’s “got all these legal problems.”

“This narrative that Trump isn’t going to be ineligible, trying to instill fear in the voters that oh, maybe I shouldn’t vote for him… maybe I shouldn’t follow him because he won’t be on the ballot,” she said.

“They’re trying to discourage people from supporting Donald Trump thinking he’s got all these legal problems. That is election interference and [Bellows] needs to be held accountable for it.”

The fact of the matter is, Trump does have legal problems. Lots and lots (and lots!) of legal problems. He’s currently facing 91 counts in four different criminal cases.

In Washington, D.C., he’s looking at four felony counts for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. In Georgia, he’s facing 13 felony counts for his election interference in that state. In New York, he’s charged with 34 felony counts in connection with hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. And in Florida, he’s staring down 40 felony counts for stealing classified documents from the White House.

A New York Times/Siena College poll conducted last month found that almost one third of Republican primary voters believe that Trump shouldn’t be the party’s nominee if he’s convicted in any of the four cases, even if the conviction(s) happens after he wins the primary.

And a recent Wall Street Journal poll found that, in a hypothetical matchup against President Biden, Trump currently leads by 4%. If he’s convicted, however, there’s a five-point swing in the opposite direction, putting Biden ahead by one point.

Another recent poll by Yahoo News and YouGov found that swing to be even greater, at seven points.

With discouraging data like that, it’s no wonder Team Trump is freaking out right now and trying whatever they can think of to reclaim the narrative–from gaslighting TV viewers by saying he’s not in any legal trouble, to asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in Colorado and Maine’s decisions to bar him from the ballot.

Unfortunately for them, it looks like things are about to get even worse with the impending release Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs.

A judge just ruled court documents in a lawsuit linked to Ghislaine Maxwell can be unsealed, and Trump’s name is expected to be among those who frequently traveled with the late sex offender on what has been dubbed the “Lolita Express.”

Trump is known to have flown four times with Epistein in 1993, as well as once in 1994, 1995, and 1997, although he has never been implicated in any of the crimes committed by Epstein or Maxwell.

Still, the fact that the infamous list is being publicly released less than two weeks before the Iowa primary and at the same time he’s facing four criminal cases and having his name barred from ballots is not something the ex-president needs right now.

MAGA can no longer ignore the very close relationship between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/Htbn8Eubuy — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 2, 2024