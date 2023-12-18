Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba has been filling in a lot for Melania lately & people are starting to ask questions

Donald Trump attended a UFC fight night Saturday evening in Las Vegas. Noticeably absent, however, was Melania. Instead, his lawyer, Alina Habba, filled in for the ex-president’s wife, and now everyone’s talking.
Richard Grenell (ugh) posted video of the event to social media. It showed Habba entering into the T-Mobile Arena with the rest of Trump’s entourage. They were there to watch match between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards.
The tweet drew quite a range of responses.
“Why is he openly parading his lawyer at every event?” one person asked.
“His own wife can’t even stand him,” another remarked.
“No Melania again? Well he brought Habba. Probably smart, Trump needs a lawyer so often having one in tow makes sense,” a third person quipped.
“Safe to assume that Melania is on her way out since she is hidden and being replaced with a lawyer in a miniskirt,” a fourth said.
Later, Habba shared photos from the night on her own Instagram page.
This is the second UFC fight night the attorney has attended with her 77-year-old prison-bound client.
Last month, they attended another one together, where she wore a necklace with the letters FJB–short for “F–k Joe Biden“–and a matching purse with “MAGA” etched across the front in rhinestones. Classy!
A closer look at Habba’s Instagram page shows she posts a lot of pictures of herself with Trump.
After Saturday night’s event, Habba spoke at the Turning Point Action conference on Sunday morning, where she implied that Trump has promised her a job in his next administration, should he win the presidency in 2024.
She suggested it will be her job to seek revenge on his enemies–every prosecutor, judge, reporter, political pundit, and naysayer who has ever dared to criticize him or hold him accountable for his behavior.
“They’ve got one year, and then we’re going to be looking at them, deep and hard,” she threatened. “I’ll tell you right now, if I’m in Washington, I’ll be relentless, too.”
Alina Habba suggests Trump will give her a government job to hit Democrats 'deep and hard.'pic.twitter.com/MI5SwkQYLS— Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) December 17, 2023
Now, back to Melania. What’s up with her?
The ex-FLOTUS been totally MIA from the campaign trail or any of her husband’s court proceedings. She hasn’t done any interviews or given any statements. In fact, she’s rarely been seen in public, except for last week when she randomly agreed to give a short speech at a naturalization ceremony.
Speaking at the National Archives Naturalization Ceremony on Friday, Mrs. Trump recalled her pathway to U.S. citizenship, calling it “arduous” but that she felt “a tremendous sense of belonging” after taking the United States Oath of Allegiance — which every immigrant must swear to before becoming a citizen.
Then, literally 24 hours later, her husband, himself a son of immigrants, gave a speech at a rally in New Hampshire where he said immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.”
“They let–I think the real number is 15, 16 million people–into our country. When they do that, we got a lot of work to do. They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” he told the crowd.
“That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world.”
“Blood poisoning” was a term used by Adolf Hitler in his manifesto Mein Kampf, in which he criticized immigration and the mixing of races by writing: “All great cultures of the past perished only because the originally creative race died out from blood poisoning.”
7 Comments
dbmcvey
She might as well. She’s not a good lawyer.
ZzBomb
Ah to be so young only to throw your entire career away.
kapper1965
he’s finally living out his daddy / daughter fantasy that Ivanka can’t do.
Dijonaise
He is 100% schtupping that piece of trash.
mildredspierce
The rednecks and needledicks MUST be convinced that he’s still the stud he thinks he is.
Baron Wiseman
It must be exhausting having Donald Trump constantly occupying space in your head. Or perhaps you are getting prepared for President Trump #47, 2025-2029. 🙂
Zombiez8mybrain
“…her 77-year-old prison-bound client.”
Unfortunately, I don’t think there’s any way he’ll ever go to prison. As a former President, he’s provided secret service protection for life. The logistical nightmare of providing secret service protection in prison would make any judge re-think a prison sentence for him. Putting him in solitary would just be asking for a lawsuit/dismissal, claiming cruel and unusual punishment, considering none of the other participants of Jan 6 served their sentences in solitary. Best case I see would be house arrest, but with no way to enforce it, he’s going to do his own thing anyway.
Biden’s got problems of his own with Hunter and possible pay-offs from foreign governments. I’d be willing to be the last thing he wants to do is set the precedence of imprisoning any ex-President, even this clown, if there is even the slightest possibility he can be connected to Hunter’s questionable business dealings.
As much as I’d love to see Donald Trump held accountable for his actions, that’s not how it works for politicians in this country. I’m taking the L on this one, and focusing on reality instead.