Kellyanne Conway speaks out on winning over young voters and the internet has thoughts

By
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway (Photo: Gage Skidmore, licensed via CC by-S.A 2.0)

Kellyanne Conway found herself trending on Twitter following an interview she gave with Fox News.

Conway, a former senior counselor to President Trump, revealed her fears about Democratic success at the ballot box. According to Conway, it’s less to do with vote-winning policies and more to do with those pesky young people voting for them.

“I think we’ve already won the policy arguments,” Conway told Laura Ingraham. “Maybe [we] got some work to do on the young people who think differently on abortion perhaps, guns, or climate change.”

As Conway spoke, footage of Joe Biden interacting with social media influencers was shown on screen alongside her.

“The thing I’m really concerned about on this is that the left becomes a turnout machine with young people,” Conway continued. “Because ‘influencers’ have this domino effect, lemming-like effect, of people all wanting to be part of the same crowd. And if they succeed in that way, we’re not doing a great job in competing for ballots.”

She points out that many Republicans are losing the youth vote by a significant margin. She says young voters helped John Fetterman beat Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania by a ratio of 4:1 at the ballot box last November.

That younger voters tend to vote for more left-wing parties is not surprising. Still, that Conway thinks “maybe” Republicans have some work to do in winning the youth vote prompted quite a reaction on Twitter.

Conway’s own 18-year-old daughter, Claudia, was back in the news last week celebrating Donald Trump’s indictment in no uncertain terms.

Others said Conway was seriously downplaying the uphill struggle the GOP faces in winning younger voters.

The White House and ‘influencers’

Since taking office, the Biden administration has gone to lengths to engage with young, social media influencers. In 2021, it used Benito Skinner, playing the role of a gay, White House intern named Kooper, to encourage young people to obtain the covid vaccine.

Last year, Joe Biden discussed the issue of trans rights with the trans TikTok celebrity Dylan Mulvaney.

Conway was senior counselor to Donald Trump between 2017 and 2020. Her husband, George Conway, was a vocal Trump critic. In 2020, their then-15-year-old daughter, Claudia, posted several TikTok videos blasting the Trump administration. Claudia also claimed her parents’ marriage had “failed”.

Last month, Kellyanne and George Conway announced they were divorcing after 22 years of marriage.

