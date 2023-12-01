Kendall Fuller is the latest NFL star busted for promoting an anti-LGBTQ+ group

Another famous NFL player was just busted for promoting an anti-LGBTQ+ group.

On Sunday, Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller, who’s also a team captain, will be showing his support for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. As part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats initiative, his playing shoes will feature the FAC logo.

Each season, the NFL allows players and coaches to support non-profit causes that align with their beliefs. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which pledges to “reach every coach and every athlete with the transforming power of Jesus Christ,” is unapologetically homophobic.

The organization prohibits LGBTQ+ people from holding leadership positions, along with anybody who even supports same-sex marriage. FAC chapter leaders are required to follow the group’s statement on faith and sexual purity.

“The Bible teaches that the appropriate place for sexual expression is in the context of a marriage relationship” between “one man and one woman,” the statement says.

In addition, the FAC refers to gender identity as being assigned at birth.

When Outsports asked Fuller and the Commanders about his support for the FAC, they both declined comment.

For the second time since 2019, no NFL players are promoting LGBTQ+-specific causes. Three NFL players — Carl Nassib, Johnny Stanton and Preston Williams — have previously selected LGBTQ+ organizations for My Cause, My Cleats.

Stanton, a former fullback for the Cleveland Browns, is a longstanding ally.

“I don’t want people to feel like they can’t be their genuine selves like they can’t live truly with who they are and have to hide that from the people who they’re closest with,” he said in a 2022 interview. “I’m extremely close to my teammates. I can’t imagine not being myself around them.”

Some much-needed #Pride joy! Pictured here is our new Senior Field Organizer Gio Santiago (L) along with Athlete Ally Ambassador and @nfl @Browns player @johnnystantoniv (R) at #ClevelandPride! @playingforpride shirt Johnny is wearing available here: https://t.co/yvBtvTyUYT pic.twitter.com/3y4Qlwpbll — Athlete Ally (@AthleteAlly) June 8, 2022

The NFL is boosting its inclusion initiatives, even highlighting LGBTQ+ causes in its latest My Cause, My Cleats commercial.

But Fuller’s support for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes cuts against those efforts, just like Kirk Cousins’ affiliation with Focus On The Family. The star Minnesota Vikings QB recently participated in a public chat with the group’s chief operating officer.

Focus On The Family is a notoriously anti-LGBTQ+ organization, which condemns homosexuality in its mission statement.

“Focus on the Family is committed to upholding God’s design for the expression of human sexuality: a husband and wife in a marriage relationship,” it reads. “We also hold to the scriptural truth that a relationship with God through Jesus Christ brings transformation and power over sin. We reach out with compassion and respect to individuals, families, and churches affected by homosexuality.”

The group also supports the discredited and harmful practice of conversion therapy.

kirk cousins supports an anti-LGBTQ group that openly advocates for conversion therapy and rebanning gay marriage https://t.co/KixzDy4DOp — jordan (@notbubbawallace) November 27, 2023

Kirk Cousins is the same guy who when asked about having a gay teammate said "Nobody's perfect." https://t.co/zHbKnOPaM0 — Jim Buzinski (@JimBuzinski) November 27, 2023

Focus On the Family is awful. Boooooo Kirk Cousins. https://t.co/bRBDjivfgq — amityf (@amityf) November 27, 2023

When I was younger my family attended a church where this group, Focus On The Family, was a big influence. They are a horrible group that thinks women should just stay at home and parents should "punished" with beatings. https://t.co/eXIySwTp81 — Brad (@Bam2) November 27, 2023

In the past, Cousins has spoken tepidly about playing with an out gay teammate. When asked about the hypothetical scenario, he said “nobody’s perfect.”

Yikes.

Fuller hasn’t publicly commented on LGBTQ+ issues, and his support of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes doesn’t necessarily mean he’s homophobic. But the group makes little effort to hide its anti-gay stances.

Ignorance isn’t an excuse here.

The Commanders take on the Miami Dolphins Sunday. We’ll see if Fuller is asked about his cleat selection then.