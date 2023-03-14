Kentucky’s horny Lt. Gov. says old age, not homosexual tendencies, caused him to lust over Insta-twink

Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Photo: US Gov.)

Kentucky’s 79-year-old Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R) has publicly apologized for leaving hearts and flame emojis on the thirsty Instagram pics of a gay 20-year-old twink Franklyn McClur.

McNally and his press spokesperson are now trying to explain McNally’s online behavior by casting him as an elderly grandpa who just doesn’t understand how to use the newfangled high-tech innernets. They’re also trying to claim that McNally isn’t really anti-gay, despite his numerous anti-LGBTQ+ political positions.

This would be hilarious if it wasn’t a bald-faced attempt to hide his hypocrisy.

“I apologize for any embarrassment my postings have caused my family, friends, and colleagues,” McNally, a married father of two adult children, said in a statement issued Monday. “For this reason, I will be pausing my social media activity in order to reflect and receive more guidance on the use of social media.”

McNally’s statement is a complete reversal of his initial statement that he had “no intention of stopping” his public adoration of McClur’s mostly nude images.

“While I have made some mistakes in my use of social media,” his statement continued, “the characterization of me and my record as somehow ‘anti-gay’ is inaccurate.”

Oh boy! Here we go…

New statement from Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. pic.twitter.com/4lAWBT93ZF — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) March 13, 2023

He goes on to say that he was “raised in a time when homosexuality was deeply shameful” and that he now has “friends and even a relative who is gay.” Let’s be clear about two things though: First, he was raised in a time when others viewed homosexuality as shameful. Second, you can have gay friends and still be homophobic.

He then says he still holds “traditional Tennessee values dear” — like supporting “traditional marriage” for not-gay people. He also says he has tried to better understand the gay community while not compromising his desire to “protect children.”

Excuse us… What?!

What does better understanding our community have to do with protecting children? Oh, that’s right… it’s a dog whistle implying that queer people are a threat to children.

“Conservative and anti-gay are not synonymous,” he continued, even though his political party’s national platform includes denying civil rights to same-sex couples, promoting conversion therapy, and allowing businesses to discriminate against gay and queer people.

Seriously, where do we start?

McNally’s comment that he needs “more guidance” on social media is somewhat similar to his office’s statement last week scolding left-wing media for implying something sinister about a “great-grandfather’s use of social media.”

But let’s be clear: McNally is not some lovable ol’ pappy who doesn’t know how to “Instagram a TikTok.” He is a Republican political leader who has supported a lot of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, all while publicly adoring pics of McClur’s shaved crotch and barely covered buttcheeks.

Even Saturday Night Live recently mocked McNally claims that he’s just bad at social media.

Now, there’s nothing wrong with adoring a nice manscape or some jiggly hotcakes. And sure, he once opposed a bill that would allow adoption and child placement agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples.

But he also supported legislation banning any discussion of all LGBTQ+ identities in schools and a bill banning drag shows with legislation that would target gay-inclusive businesses for shutdown and make lots of LGBTQ+ performers and allies subject to lawsuits.

He also supports banning trans kids from accessing gender-affirming medical care, has voted to ban transgender kids from playing school sports, and supports lawsuits against anyone who allows trans people to use bathrooms that match their gender identity.

And why does he support all this? As he implied, he sees queers as a threat to children. This is especially weird seeing as he started following McClur’s Instagram account when the young man was just 17 years old, not even old enough to vote.

The truth is, McNally and his Republican cohorts are the true threat to children. Not because McNally finds young guys hot, but because he and his colleagues oppose same-sex parents’ right to marry and support anti-trans policies that literally increase the likelihood of trans children committing suicide.

So take all the time you need off of social media, Lt. Gov. McNally. Your political actions speak much more loudly than your heart and flame emojis ever could.