Kid Rock says he’s not a homophobe, even if he uses homophobic language

Singer & rapper Kid Rock has refused to apologize for using homophobic slurs during a recent concert. Instead, the “God Knows Why” singer claims he can’t be homophobic since he has gay friends.

The story began earlier this month when TMZ posted a video of Kid Rock yelling slurs during a concert in Tennessee.

Related: Kid Rock: “Why, these days, is everything so gay?”

“F*ck your iPhone, yeah,” he screams. “You f*cking f*ggots with your iPhones out.”

Last week, Kid Rock doubled down on his use of the word. “If Kid Rock using the word faggot offends you, good chance you are one,” he wrote on Twitter. “Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day.” Kid Rock also signed the tweet “Bob Ritchie,” his legal name.

If Kid Rock using the word faggot offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie — Kid Rock (@KidRock) June 9, 2021

Critics of the singer’s choice of words didn’t hesitate to clap back.

Someone with gay friends wouldn’t use that word as an insult. Enjoy the continued loss of fans and income. — Whatever (@WhateverBongo1) June 9, 2021

“Someone with gay friends wouldn’t use that word as an insult. Enjoy the continued loss of fans and income,” wrote user @WhateverBongo1.

I am shocked. SHOCKED! That people care what Kid Rock has to say. Houseplants are more intellectually engaging. Yes, even the dead houseplants. — Phil or something (@FillipQuinn) June 10, 2021

“I am shocked. SHOCKED! That people care what Kid Rock has to say,” wrote @FillipQuinn . “Houseplants are more intellectually engaging. Yes, even the dead houseplants.”

So basically Kid Rock and Bob Ritchie are proud homophobes pic.twitter.com/GLuNu9w0F0 — ? (@JelloFries) June 10, 2021

“So basically Kid Rock and Bob Ritchie are proud homophobes,” observed @JelloFries.

I am not gay, but my child is.

& that term doesn’t offend me

as much as it cuts my heart it’s hateful rhetoric

a hate-filled term

you know it trying to spin it as ‘cute’ is even uglier — ?? (@gymorjail) June 10, 2021

“I am not gay, but my child is,” said @gymorjail. “That term doesn’t offend me as much as it cuts my heart it’s hateful rhetoric a hate-filled term you know it trying to spin it as ‘cute’ is even uglier.”

We tend to agree. This is not the first time Kid Rock has faced backlash for his use of homophobic language. In 2017, during a concert in Detroit, the singer launched into a rant over LGBTQ rights and visibility.

“And why, these days, is everything so gay?” he asked at the time.

The remarks came on the eve of Kid Rock’s campaign for Senate, though the singer later claimed he intended the entire campaign as a joke.