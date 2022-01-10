KJ Apa leaves little to the imagination as new Lacoste underwear model

Riverdale star KJ Apa has a new gig repping Lacoste underwear, and nobody seems to be complaining.

The 24-year-old actor and new dad teased the campaign on his Instagram page with a video of himself answering the door in, you guessed it, a pair of Lacoste underwear:

He followed that up a few days later with a duel post with Lacoste featuring a couple of photos:

Here’s some more form his Instagram just because we’re here:

