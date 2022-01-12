Kristen Stewart fans are pissed at Lady Gaga

Note to all those waking up in Hollywood today: that grinding sound you hear is coming from scores of Kristen Stewart fans sharpening their knives for Lady Gaga.

The Screen Actors Guild announced their annual awards nominations this morning, and Gaga managed to score a Best Actress nomination, while Stewart found herself out in the cold.

The announcement marks the latest in Hollywood’s “Gold Derby” race; that is, the series of major awards culminating in the Oscars this March 27. Stewart and Gaga fans have declared war on one another since the fall when both actresses appeared in high-profile awards bait films, Gaga in House of Gucci and Stewart in Spencer.

Seriously. We’ve even received back-and-forth hate mail from Gaga and Stewart fans trying to smear one another here at Queerty.

For the moment, however, Gaga fans enjoy a victory, as House of Gucci nabbed three nominations–including one for Gaga as Best Actress–while Spencer was completely ignored. House of Gucci also netted a nomination for Best Ensemble Cast (SAG’s equivalent of Best Picture), as well as a nod for Best Supporting Actor Jared Leto.

Moreover, the SAG Awards are regarded within showbiz as something of a precursor to the Academy Award nominations, which would seem to foreshadow a forthcoming Gaga nod at the nominations February 8.

Twitter, predictably had thoughts…

Lady Gaga seriously got nominated at the SAG awards and not Kristen Stewart… pic.twitter.com/AzMoTXw27c — Christian Cortave (@CCortave24) January 12, 2022

The #SAG noms are horrendous and show we're in for one of the worst Oscar lineups ever. – Don't Look Up and House of Gucci will be this year's Bohemian Rhapsody. – How the hell did Kristen Stewart get snubbed? – None of the Belfast actors made it. – Ellis snubbed! — Ronaldo Trancoso Jr (@ronaldotrancoso) January 12, 2022

i haven’t watched the movie and ik kristen stewart should be on the list https://t.co/YLIE9nOAiv — jayno? (@filmfanjayno) January 12, 2022

Kristen Stewart esnobada no SAG??? CRIMINOSO — HostGabriel ? (@Host23) January 12, 2022

Out of every actress that could have been snubbed, they had to choose the best one out of the lot. Kristen Stewart gave the best performance of 2021 and it's a shame that's about to miss out on the top prize. pic.twitter.com/3nYA774Rx2 — Amy Smith (@filmswithamy) January 12, 2022

Kristen Stewart not getting the SAG Nom is making me spiral. — Danielle (@hottoiletwater) January 12, 2022

So #SAGAwards snubbed Kristen Stewart. Perhaps there's some industry politics somewhere in that. But at this point, it's pretty clear she isn't the Oscar frontrunner now. So Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman… or Lady Gaga for House of freaking Gucci? ? — David Crow (@DCrowsNest) January 12, 2022

#SAGAwards best actress list feels like it was made to destroy a certain actress's chances rather than honor 5 performances. Because how can the universeally acclaimed, MOST awarded, undisputed FRONTRUNNER of the year gets SNUBBED like this? Ugly… #KristenStewart — Salmon of doubt (@frankenstellar) January 12, 2022

After this morning, I'm thinking Lady Gaga *might* be the Oscar winner (But Kristen Stewart will still be nominated. Come on.) — JoAULD copLANG (syne) (@reeljoelcopling) January 12, 2022

For those wondering about #KristenStewart's Oscar chances, if my calculations are correct, in the almost 30 years since the #SAGAwards started, there have been 24 instances where a female lead performance NOT nominated for a SAG went on to be nominated for the Oscar. pic.twitter.com/ekluL4e1fl — Carlo 2022 ?? • The Movie Loot (@ThiefCGT) January 12, 2022

Check out the full list of all the SAG Awards nominees below. The ceremony will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27.

Film categories:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast — Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan

Coda — Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo

Don’t Look Up — Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo Dicaprio, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Mescudi, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Meryl Streep

House of Gucci — Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Al Pacino

King Richard — Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Will Smith

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix: Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TV categories:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale — Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Joseph Fiennes, Sam Jaeger, Max Minghella, Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Samira Wiley

The Morning Show — Jennifer Aniston, Shari Belafonte, Eli Bildner, Nestor Carbonell, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Amber Friendly, Janina Gavankar, Valeria Golino, Tara Karsian, Hannah Leder, Greta Lee, Julianna Margulies, Joe Marinelli, Michelle Meredith, Ruairi O’Connor,Joe Pacheco, Karen Pittman, Victoria Tate, Desean K. Terry, Reese Witherspoon

Squid Game — Heo Sung-Tae, Jun Young-Soo, Jung Ho-Yeon, Kim Joo-Ryoung, Lee Byung-Hun, Lee Jung-Jae, Oh Young-Soo, Park Hae-Soo, Anupam Tripathi, Wi Ha-Jun

Succession — Nicholas Braun, Juliana Canfield, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Dagmara Dominczyk, Peter Friedman, Jihae, Justine Lupe, Matthew Macfadyen, Dasha Nekrasova, Scott Nicholson, David Rasche, Alan Ruck, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Fisher Stevens, Jeremy Strong, Zoë Winters

Yellowstone — Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen, Eden Brolin, Kevin Costner, Hugh Dillon, Luke Grimes, Hassie Harrison, Cole Hauser, Jen Landon, Finn Little, Brecken Merrill, Will Patton, Piper Perabo, Kelly Reilly, Denim Richards, Taylor Sheridan, Forrie J. Smith, Jefferson White

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great — Julian Barratt, Belinda Bromilow, Sacha Dhawan, Elle Fanning, Phoebe Fox, Bayo Gbadamosi, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Nicholas Hoult, Florence Keith-Roach, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield

Hacks — Rose Abdoo, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Hannah Einbinder, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Chris McDonald, Jean Smart, Megan Stalter

The Kominsky Method — Jenna Lyng Adams, Sarah Baker, Casey Thomas Brown, Michael Douglas, Lisa Edelstein, Ashleigh Lathrop, Emily Osment, Haley Joel Osment, Paul Reiser, Graham Rogers, Melissa Tang, Kathleen Turner

Only Murders in the Building — Aaron Dominguez, Selena Gomez, Jackie Hoffman, Jayne Houdyshell, Steve Martin, Amy Ryan, Martin Short

Ted Lasso — Annette Badland, Kola Bokinni, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernández, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Sandra Oh (The Chair)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game