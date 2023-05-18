LA Dodgers dump Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence after Marco Rubio’s hissy fit

The LA Dodgers has disinvited the LA Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Pride Night (Photo: Shutterstock/Facebook)

The LA Dodgers have disinvited the LA Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their forthcoming Pride Night. They had previously said they would honor the group with a Community Hero Award.

The U-turn comes after the Catholic League and Florida Senator Marco Rubio blasted the decision. Both Rubio and the Catholic League’s President, Bill Donohue, wrote open letters to the MLB this week attacking the Dodgers’ plans. They said the drag nuns demeaned Catholics and blasted them as “diabolical” and “loathsome”.

In a statement posted online, LA Dodgers said, “In the spirit of unity, the Los Angeles Dodgers are proud to host our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. This event has become a meaningful tradition, highlighting not only the diversity and resilience within our fanbase, but also the impactful work of extraordinary community groups.

“This year, as part of a full night of programming, we invited a number of groups to join us. We are now aware that our inclusion of one group in particular – The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence – in this year’s pride night has been the source of some controversy.

“Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees.”

The Sisters respond to the Dodgers

The LA chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence responded with a statement expressing their disappointment.

“We, the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, were recently awarded a Community Hero Award by the Los Angeles Dodgers for our twenty-seven years of service to the LGBTQIA community. Today, we are sad to learn the Los Angeles Dodgers have chosen to rescind their award, succumbing to pressure from people outside the state of California and outside of our community. We are disappointed they have chosen to un-ally themselves with us in our ongoing service to the public, many of whom enjoy the Dodgers heroic efforts in sports.”

They went on to say they wished to clarify what their organization represents.

“We are a charity organization and we are human rights activists. Our mission is to uplift our community and all marginalized groups, especially the ones ignored by larger organizations, spiritually oriented or otherwise. We are queer nuns serving our people just as nuns of other cultures serve theirs.”

They continued, “We are both silly and serious. We use our flamboyance in service to our charity work and our message, which is ‘There is room in our world for each person to be who they are, as they are, free from shame or guilt, and alive in joy and love for their own self.’”

They pointed out that the Dodgers’ decision to rescind the offer came on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. They said a vocal minority’s attempts to roll back “society’s progress” did not represent the majority of Americans’ views.

“Our work speaks for us. We do not serve to receive awards or accolades. We are grateful and proud when other organizations choose to acknowledge our service, yet our own focus remains on the work of removing suffering and promulgating joy.”

They ended by saying, “If being true to oneself with love, joy and pride is a sin, then we … will do what we always do. We will go out and sin some more.”

Who are the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence?

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence first formed in San Francisco in 1979. Originally a group of gay men in nun-like drag, they preached about the benefits of living authentic lives and warned against the dangers of religious moralizing. They now welcome members of all genders.

They evolved into a unique mixture of federally recognized non-profit, protest group, and street performance troupe. It has “missions” around the world. The different branches have helped to raise thousands of dollars for community causes. They are widely beloved amongst the queer community, with many remembering how they were amongs the first to step up and organize fundraisers when the AIDS epidemic first hit in the 1980s.

Sister Roma, of the San Francisco Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, was among those to also express disappointment.

So disappointing to see the @Dodgers cave to the conservative pseudo-Christian homophobes. This weaponizing of religion is exactly what the @LADragnuns and @SFSisters have been protesting for decades. ????????? https://t.co/FhE4Fq0NY0 — Sister Roma (@SisterRoma) May 17, 2023

Celebrating the Dodgers’ decision was GOP Senator Marco Rubio. On Twitter, he re-shared the Dodgers’ statement and said, “For once, common sense prevailed in California.”

The Catholic League also claimed it as a “victory”.

We learned that the Los Angeles Dodgers have pulled its invitation to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as an honoree in this year’s “LGBTQ+ Night” event.https://t.co/UPsYcjxC8Z pic.twitter.com/468yRAS1YM — Catholic League (@CatholicLeague) May 17, 2023

Dodgers’ decision prompts fury

Online, the Dodgers’ decision has prompted anger among many fans.

Cancel the whole thing, we are not coming. — Steven Roy Martin (@GayOlderBrother) May 17, 2023

Having a “Pride Night” but banning the Sisters, who’ve been actively making REAL change in the queer community since the 70s.



This is what fake corporate advocacy looks like. https://t.co/vbLoH3ja60 — ?Maddy Morphosis? (@MaddyMorphosis) May 18, 2023

“Happy Pride, we uninvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence?” Oooh that’s some evil sh. The sisters ARE Pride. You’re just trying to make money. Pride is about inclusion smh — Aaliyah Love🎀 (@AaliyahLove69) May 18, 2023

I've been a fan since 81, and I've sat through a whole lot of stuff you guys have promoted that was offensive to ME, but I knew was important to others. I'm very disappointed in this organization today. Bauer signing was Strike 1 for new ownership, this is Strike 2. Shame on you. — Connor Young (@YNOTConnor) May 18, 2023

What a shame. I praised you a tweet ago for doing what was right. Now you're just going back on your word about inclusivity. Boo. Hiss. — Sir Chauncey (@DJChaunceyD) May 17, 2023