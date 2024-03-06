Lance Bass gets frank about coming out 18 years ago: “It changed my career for the good, for the bad”

I didn’t know what I was talking about. I didn’t know any of the issues that (were) going on. So I was so green at it, that I was scared.



I didn’t want to offend anyone at that time. So I was so scared to speak out about it. But you know, I took the time to learn and to become a part of this community.”



Unfortunately, two decades ago, you did have to make those big, bold statements. And it was very, very scary – changed my life. It changed my career for the good, for the bad.



But it was also fun trying to navigate it and see where it took me, but it made me grow as a human being and it made me become the person that I truly am. And I’m just so grateful for that.



Lance Bass speaking to USA Today on how coming out at 27 on the cover of People in 2006 impacted his personal and professional life.