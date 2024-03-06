Lance Bass gets frank about coming out 18 years ago: “It changed my career for the good, for the bad”

Lance Bass on cover of people magazine “I’m Gay” I still have an original copy from the exact day that it hit newsstand shelves. pic.twitter.com/LyFYN1GUFQ— Ronnie (@Cameronhs2009) August 7, 2020
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
Related:
Lance Bass twerks in video to celebrate hunky husband Michael Turchin’s birthday
The former boybander showed off his updated choreography to celebrate the 36th birthday of his hunky husband.