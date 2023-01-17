Lance Bass twerks in video to celebrate hunky husband Michael Turchin’s birthday

Lance Bass has not said bye, bye, bye to his *NSYNC dance moves.

Over the weekend, the former boybander showed off his updated choreography to celebrate the 36th birthday of his hunky husband Michael Turchin.

In the short clip shared to Instagram, Bass put his twerk skills front and center as he got low to Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop” while Turchin jokingly attempted a pirouette in the background.

“Happy birthday to my dancing partner for life,” the 43-year-old singer wrote in the sweet caption.

Bass and Turchin married in 2014 and had their nuptials televised for an E! special entitled Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding. At that time, the duo made history for being the first same-sex couple to wed on cable television.

In October 2021, the pair expanded their family and officially became daddies after welcoming twins – Violet Betty and Alexander James – via surrogate. “The baby dragons have arrived,” Bass wrote upon announcing their arrival “I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

Recently, Bass and Turchin joined forces professionally to launch the new Frosted Tips podcast that relives the glory days of pop in the ‘90s and early 2000s. Each week the happily married couple chats with an iconic pop star from the TRL era to spill all the tea from those seemingly more innocent days.

The podcast recently spotlighted out New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight, who candidly discussed the pressure he felt to stay closeted during the band’s heyday. “If anybody finds out your career is over,” Knight was erroneously told would happen if anyone found out he was gay.

When not podcasting, juggling diaper duty, or being loved up by Bass, Turchin is also a successful visual artist known for his limited edition pop art prints. His recent works have centered on Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr, and Apple CEO Tim Cook, among others.

Despite his busy schedule, Turchin still manages to find time to put in hours at the gym as his plethora of shirtless photos can attest. Thank you, Sir!

While it may have been Turchin’s birthday, consider these close-ups of his muscular torso and other assorted thirst traps as a gift for all.

