Lance Bass on the “horrible” reason he made “way more money” after *NSYNC split than while in the band

By
Lance Bass in a grey jacket on the red carpet
Well, the worst thing is people thinking that we were rich, because we were not.”

Lou [Pearlman] took all of our money. We were famous, but we were not rich. I made way more money after *NSYNC than I did during *NSYNC.

He [Pearlman] really took a majority of all of our stuff. And the record label too. Horrible, horrible deals.

Lance Bass telling Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show how he never saw most of *NSYNC’s millions during their heyday because of Lou Pearlman, the band’s former manger who passed away in 2016 while serving time in a federal correctional facility.

