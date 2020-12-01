Lara Trump gets reality checked on live TV after falsely claiming the election is “far from over”

In the real world, Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and will be sworn into office at noon on January 20, 2021. In Donald Trump‘s world, the jury is still out.

Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, went on Fox News yesterday to claim that her father-in-law will, indeed, serve as president for four more years. She’s absolutely sure of it!

Speaking to Martha MacCallum, Lara said the election, which happened almost a month ago now, is “far from over.”

“I still think that the president will get four more years in office,” she blabbed. “I think it will be the next four years because this thing is far from over.”

That’s when MacCallum interrupted to say that, actually, Biden has been certified as the winner in numerous states, including all of the battleground ones, so, no, Trump will not be president for the next four years, and even Geraldo Rivera–Geraldo Rivera!–agrees.

“Well, those certifications are just procedural steps,” Lara replied. “And the reality is that the electoral college does not vote in their states until December 14th. Congress doesn’t actually certify anything until the beginning of January, so we’ve got plenty of time.”

Lara Trump still thinks her father-in-law will serve four more years. Totally bonkers. pic.twitter.com/BGK600SCBg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 1, 2020

Last week, Lara went on Fox & Friends to make similar claims, saying that a lot of people “do not feel” Biden won the election, sooooo he shouldn’t be president, right? Right?!

“Last time I checked the people were still in charge of the United States of America,” she said, “and there are about 74 million people out there who do not feel like the result of this election that’s been presented is accurate.”

Too bad there are about 80 million people out there who do feel the result of this election is accurate.

Not long after her embarrassing appearance on Fox News last night, Lara was dragged on Twitter for her delusional remarks…

The entire family is delusional. Lara Trump appears on national TV and insists Trump “will get four more years”. Anchor immediately checks her, saying “that ship has sailed”. 😂 pic.twitter.com/1zycAbafk2 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 1, 2020

This is the person that married Eric. Need I say more? — Ron, Just Ron (@RonThayer3) December 1, 2020

Voting is a procedure, counting ballots is a procedure, verifying ballots is a procedure, certifying an election is a procedure, appointing electors is a procedure, electors voting is a procedure, swearing in a new President based on all of that is a procedure. That’s Democracy — Tracy Corrigan (@tcoreagain) December 1, 2020

She doesn’t believe it. Lara knows how Mary Trump’s mom was treated & is trying to make sure she & her kids are not cut out of any grift or inheritance. — KD (@Fly_Sistah) December 1, 2020

Basically Lara is trying to convince trump supporters to keep donating $ because Biden won’t officially be President for another month

They all know this is there last month to really push for “legal fund” donations

After January 20 that $ will pretty much stop flowing — Topher ✊🏾✌🏼🤙🏼🤘🏼 (@TopherThomas7) December 1, 2020

He will definitely ‘SERVE’ in prison. — CHEERS🍻 (@Brandykody) December 1, 2020

Are there any reasonably inteligent Trumps? — #FindSomethingNew_YouAreFired_Bonespurs! (@Khornefed) December 1, 2020

You know it’s bad when Geraldo is the voice of reason. — Good Lord, What Now? (@ArchivesBoy) December 1, 2020

She’s strengthening her place in the will. Big inheritance ahead!! — Tim Matheson (@Tim_Matheson) December 1, 2020

Lara Trump may look like an idiot, and talk like an idiot, but don’t let that fool you. She really is an idiot! — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 1, 2020

50 days until Inauguration Day, folx!

