Lauren Boebert valorizes Soviet propaganda to troll LGBTQ service members in yet another vile tweet

Lauren Boebert reminded everyone that she’s a homophobic POS this week when she attacked the U.S. Naval Academy for tweeting its support of LGBTQ service members.

It all started when the academy tweeted a Pride message that read, “During #PrideMonth, the U.S. Naval Academy celebrates the diversity of our midshipmen and our workforce, and promotes the dignity, equal rights, and self-affirmation of the LGBTQ+ community.”

During #PrideMonth, the U.S. Naval Academy celebrates the diversity of our midshipmen and our workforce, and promotes the dignity, equal rights, and self-affirmation of the LGBTQ+ community.#PrideInAllWhoServe #NavyPride pic.twitter.com/ncgaWUlaq4 — U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) June 15, 2021

Nobody was more offended by the message than Boebert, who tweeted a screenshot of the image beside a screenshot of a piece of WW2 Soviet propaganda, along with the caption: “I’m sure Russia’s running scared with our new woke PR campaign.”

I’m sure Russia’s running scared with our new woke PR campaign ? pic.twitter.com/SJsnVcWNpl — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 16, 2021

But Boebert’s tweet, while vile, is not the least bit surprising.

The “family values” congresswoman has frequently flaunted her hatred for LGBTQ people. In March, she said she opposed the Equality Act because it promoted “supremacy of gays, lesbians, and transvestites.” And last month, she mocked nonbinary people when she announced her pronoun is “patriot.”

My pronoun is “Patriot”. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2021

And just last week, she accused liberals of legalizing the spread of HIV for working to end homophobic HIV exposure laws.

Seriously, it must be exhausting to be so hateful.

And now, the responses to the congresswoman’s pro-Russian/antigay tweet…

Keep on rooting for the enemy #FakePatriotParty — ’s ℂs (@JonnisTwoCents) June 16, 2021

Valourizing Soviet propaganda to own the gays — Merlin Beier (@anarcho_statism) June 16, 2021

Well you can always move if you don’t like our military ‍♀️ — [email protected] (@Momo507junocom1) June 17, 2021

You want to know some of the most badass warriors of all time? Google “Sacred Band of Thebes.” 150 male couples. — Leland Hermit (@AngeloBCollie) June 16, 2021

Our Congressional Representative here is wishing we were more like Russia. What?? — sureJan‍☠️ (@CO_jan40) June 16, 2021

Russia liked it better when the former guy brought lipgloss and KY. pic.twitter.com/cluBQbXOGx — wil.i.am (@WilliamSpecto16) June 16, 2021

I feel bad for your children since they now know that their mother will reject them for being gay. — Tish Bryce (@tish_bryce) June 16, 2021

Poor Lauren is scared of rainbows. pic.twitter.com/3I4iJcpIVd — TeeBee (@pet_loverva) June 17, 2021

This is beyond homophobic. You should be censured, immediately. — Stark Consideration (@epicsuperlative) June 17, 2021

Instead of #Pride , @RepBoebert would rather see a return to Paragraph 175 https://t.co/k1OWi4bAoS — Gulf Coast Guys️‍‍‍ (@GuysCoast) June 17, 2021

You’re the reason they have to print “do not eat” on packets of Tide Pods. — (@toddkimmelman) June 17, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.