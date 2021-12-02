Leslie Jordan and Cheyenne Jackson release holiday duet of ‘Little Drummer Boy’

As we’re now in December, the holiday songs are coming thick and fast. One of the more surprising ones is perhaps from Call Me Kat co-stars Leslie Jordan and Cheyenne Jackson. The two gay actors have recorded a cover of the ‘Little Drummer Boy/Peace On Earth’.

“This song is special to me because never in my dreams did I think I would get to sing my favorite song with one of my best friends,” says Jordan. “Cheyenne Jackson’s voice is the perfect gift for all of us during the holidays.”

Christmas classic ‘Little Drummer Boy’ dates back to the 1940s but most people know it after a version by Bing Crosby and David Bowie became a surprise hit after it was recorded for Crosby’s 1977 Christmas special.

Jordan has recently branched out into singing, releasing his debut album last April. Entitled Company’s Comin’, the tracks were a mixture of country, soul and Southern gospel hymns.

Both Jackson and Jordan posted snippets of the track to their social media. The whole song can also be heard on YouTube.

Jackson said on Instagram, “I’m the BOWIE to his BING. On this day in 1977, Bing Crosby & David Bowie released this duet for what would be Bing’s last Christmas special. I’m so honored to have been asked to record it with my compadre @thelesliejordan.”

Meanwhile, Adam Lambert has teamed up with actor Darren Criss for another holiday offering.

They’ve united for the Big Band inspired ‘(Everybody’s Waitin’ For) The Man With The Bag’.

Lastly, we suspect that another high-profile duet will likely outsell both of the above. Elton John has teamed up with Ed Sheeran to record an original holidays song called, ‘Merry Christmas’.

The track will be released tomorrow, with profits going to charity (the Elton John AIDS Foundation and Sheerhan’s own Suffolk Music Foundation).