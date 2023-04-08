Let’s explore the wonderful world of sex toys for men

Sometimes it feels like all the best sex toys are made for women, while men are limited to the fleshlight and a few essential anal toys.

Well, I’m happy to report that this is NOT true! Whether you’re a seasoned pleasure pro or just getting started with toys, there’s a world of sensation waiting to be explored.

Prostate massagers

It’s no secret that the P-spot takes sex to the next level, but there are more ways to stimulate it than with simple penetration. Prostate massagers turn things up a notch… or five!

I always recommend something that vibrates (better to have it and not need it than to want it and not have it), but you can start with something manual if you prefer. In fact, for just about every type of toy out there, it’s safe to assume there’s a version of it that vibrates.

It goes without saying that lube is critical. The better you lubricate, the better it feels. If you want to use your massager solo, that’s totally fine, but some models vibrate or rotate via remote control. This can send your self-pleasure sessions over the moon, or give you a new sexy way to give your partner more control.

Cockrings

A cockring’s function is simple: it keeps your penis harder for longer periods. However, as sex toys thrust into the future, new models come with powerful vibrations and comfortable fits.

Still not sold on vibration? Aside from improving sexual function, ejaculation, erections, arousal, and pelvic floor function, it also just feels amazing for both partners. If you’ve never tried a vibrating cockring, there’s no time like the present.

Each model works a little differently, but the gist of it is lubricating and fixing it to the base of your penis where it helps you keep you hard. Then, it sends feel-good vibrations through your body (and your partner’s, if you’re penetrating them) to stimulate your muscles. It’s a toy that doesn’t take much work and doesn’t get in the way but makes aaaaall the difference.

Sleeves

You’ve probably heard of the fleshlight, which is a type of penis sleeve, but that’s just the tip (pun intended) of the iceberg. Penis sleeves can be used for solo and partnered sex, and they’re easy to operate. Just lubricate and slip them on!

For partnered sex, they can fit over your penis to increase its size or girth if you want to experiment with penetrating your partner as a different size. They can also help you last longer and keep going even if you aren’t as hard as you’d like to be.

For masturbation, penis sleeves can get pretty high-tech. Different models allow you to penetrate them while they vibrate, while others can simulate sucking or twisting motions. Most of these aren’t hands-free, but the unique sensations from these toys are hard to replicate.

If you’re feeling especially daring during a solo sesh, you can use a prostate massager and a penis sleeve at the same time. Just be careful not to have too much fun!

Anal tips and tricks

I know, I know, anal toys are a broad category–plus we already covered prostate massagers–but there is so much more out there than the humble dildo. It might be a tight fit, but I think we can stuff everything else you need to know right here.

Most of us are familiar with anal beads (and yes, they have vibrating models, too!), but you may not have considered mixing with temperature play. Stainless steel beads can be heated up or frozen before insertion, and they’ll keep that temperature until you’re satisfied. You can try this with other metal toys, just be careful–especially with heat.

Everyone agrees that we need lube, but few of us agree on what’s best. If you’re a very experienced toy user, chances are you’ve already got your favorite. If you’re a little newer on the scene, you might have some questions.

First off, try samples or small bottles before you jump right in. Some lubes will irritate your skin, and you don’t want to be stuck with a gallon of goo you can’t use. Second, always use water or silicone-based lubricants with your sex toys. These types of lubes usually won’t damage them.

No matter what toy you choose, it’s usually good to start small. There’s no shame in building up to the big stuff–everyone has to. You don’t have to break the bank on your first toy but look for something made of a non-porous material like stainless steel or silicone. These materials won’t trap bacteria and are safer for use in your body.

And of course, no one knows your body like you do. Get something that makes you excited, or even scares you a little, but don’t miss out for fear of trying!

Aliyah Moore (she/her) is a certified sex therapist with a Ph.D. in Gender & Sexuality Studies. She loves to educate and empower women to embrace their sexuality and identity. She’s also the resident sexpert at SexualAlpha, where she shares sex and relationship advice so everyone can have the best sex of their lives.