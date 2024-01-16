Let’s revisit that time NFL legend Lyle Alzado got pumped & then guzzled a gallon of milk

Lyle Alzado was one of the most fearsome players in the NFL. The Raiders legend terrorized opposing quarterbacks with his monstrous frame and violent style.

But did you know he worked out with… gallons of milk?

Yes, it is true–at least in one commercial! Alzado was a prevalent pitchman in the 1980s, starring in ads for tire cleaner, medicated shampoo with conditioner and Hanes underwear.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

After watching these classics, it’s easy to see why he was such an attractive pitchman. He was never afraid to poke fun at his own masculinity and push back against stereotypes.

In the Hanes commercial, for example, he’s labeled “famous tough guy.”

“Underneath this tough exterior, I’m a very, very tender guy,” he says in the 30-second spot. “I like the soft touch of Hanes pure cotton t-shirts. I like the smooth fit of Hanes’ waistband. This is not your ordinary underwear. But hey, even us tough guys like a little extra comfort underneath!”

But we believe his finest work came in his milky 1984 workout video, “War with the Weights.” In it, Alzado forgoes dumbbells and completes his workout with two giant jugs of milk.

“You don’t approach it with a sensitivity. You approach it with a war-like attitude,” he says at the top. “And we’re gonna do war with the weights.”

He then proceeds to conduct his entire workout–cross curls, tricep dip, chest flies–and doesn’t falter in intensity.

“One! Two! Three! Four! Five!”

Dressed in a blank tank and matching little workout shorts, Alzado leads an army of handsome men with 3″ inseams and strong, athletic women, all of whom are using baby dumbbells.

It’s easy to spot the alpha in this group!

You may laugh, but milk jugs have long been considered an appropriate substitute for free weights. It’s suggested that people fill up empty ones with water or sand.

Or in Alzado’s case, real milk!

The benefit of working out with real milk, of course, is you get to drink it afterwards. Research shows that milk helps with rehydration, muscle recovery and even aerobic fitness.

Found in nearly every grocery store, or wherever beverages are sold, milk is highly accessible, too! It’s within reach for every child and adult.

That includes Alzado, who drowns himself in the thick white substance after working up a big sweat.

“One good thing about working out with apple juice, orange juice or milk, is that you can finish working out, and you can drink it,” he says.

While Alzado is perfectly capable of holding his own milk jug, he would probably appreciate some help. The man just went to war with the weights, after all!

A nice big swig of cold, refreshing milk always tastes better when it’s coming from someone else, anyway.