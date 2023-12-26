Lil Nas X & Timothée Chalamet dared to bare in an epic shirtless pink suit fashion battle royale

Category is: the blush bare blazer battle bonanza!

Men have been taking to flaunting their bare chests under formal wear for a few years now. But the shirtless suit trend went deep in 2023 and was bookended by two of the hottest twinks in the biz: Lil Nas X and Timothée Chalamet.

Back on February 4th, the “Montero” singer stormed a Pre-Grammy Awards red carpet in a scene-stealing pink colored Moschino suit that featured a graffiti-style effect throughout. The 24-year-old accessorized the topless serve with a thick diamond necklace, Steven Madden boots, and a rippling set of abs.

We are stomaching this lewk hard!

Nearly 11 months later, Chalamet set the internet on ablaze after he once again let his cleavage take the spotlight – he previously dared to bare in a sparkling shirtless ensemble at the 2022 Oscars. This time the 27-year-old’s skin show entailed rockin’ up to the London premiere of Wonka in a magenta Tom Ford suit.

A pair of brown Tom Ford boots and a Cartier necklace attempted to keep the slender star from succumbing to the elements of the late fall chill in England.

It takes nerve to be this cool — literally!

Both these studs killed it with their slinky fits, but we’re siding with queer excellence and giving this one to Lil Nas X. A taut torso makes every look pop!

Check out more of our style princes displaying their sartorial wizardry on their socials below: