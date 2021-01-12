drama queen

Lindsey Graham “screamed” during insurrection, accused officer of not doing “enough” to protect him

By

Perhaps nobody was more terrified when domestic terrorists descended upon the U.S. Capitol last week than Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Sen. Sherrod Brown says Graham “screamed” during the insurrection, accusing a Capitol Police officer of not doing “enough” to protect him as the building was being stormed by the MAGA militia.

Speaking to Ari Melber on MSNBC yesterday, Brown described what it was like being inside the Capitol last Wednesday.

“I heard when the 75 senators were confined in a room with about 75 staff people, Lindsey Graham with his mask off started screaming at one of the officers,” he recalled.

“I think it was one of the captains, saying, ‘How come you didn’t protect us? It’s doing your job!'”

Later, Brown added, “He was screaming at an officer. He had his mask off screaming at this officer from 5 feet away–I was maybe 10 feet on the other side–that the officer, the police, didn’t do enough to protect us.”

A spokesperson from Graham’s office tells The Hill that he had heard about the Senator from South Carolina “letting the sergeant-at-arms know his thoughts,” but he didn’t elaborate on reports of Graham “screaming.”

Here’s how people on Twitter are responding to the story…

