Lindsey Graham’s deep-seated obsession with Donald Trump just took a creepy turn

By

Senator Lindsey Graham has reached new heights–or sunken to new depths, depending on how you look at it–in his adulation for Donald Trump.

Speaking to Sean Hannity last night, Graham was asked about the Republican party turning on Liz Cheney for her continued criticisms of the ex-president.

“I would just say, to my Republican colleagues, can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no,” the senator from South Carolina said. “I’ve always liked Liz Cheney, but she’s made a determination that the Republican Party can’t grow with President Trump. I’ve determined we can’t grow without him.”

Cheney became persona non grata among her Republican cohorts earlier this week when she said the 2020 election wasn’t stolen from Donald Trump and then urged people to stop pushing “THE BIG LIE.”

The tweet was followed by an op-ed published in The Washington Post in which she urged the party to move way from “the Trump cult of personality.”

Speaking to Hannity yesterday, Graham claimed the party is gaining traction among minorities thanks to Trump’s “economic populism” and “America First agenda.”

“If you don’t get that, you’re making the biggest mistake in the history of the Republican Party,” he said.

The strange irony, of course, is that Graham is saying the GOP “can’t grow” without Trump when Trump is the reason the GOP lost the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives and why voters are leaving the party in droves.

Watch.

 

And now, the reactions…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.