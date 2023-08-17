Lindsey Graham’s latest attempt to suck up to Trump has everyone wondering the same thing

Senator Lindsey Graham (Photo: YouTube)

Since news of Donald Trump’s fresh indictment in Georgia emerged earlier this week, one of his most vocal defenders has been South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

One of Graham’s latest tweets prompted the same reaction from many people online: What happened to the man who used to view Trump as a danger? Does Trump have something on Graham that has led to such passionate sucking up?

Graham posted a tweet last night suggesting Trump was facing prosecution merely for advising people to watch a TV show.

Remember the Russian hoax and the Mueller investigation?



Donald Trump is being charged with a criminal act for telling people to watch a network show about the election. If that becomes a crime Adam Schiff will be in jail for 1,000 years??



How many times did Schiff go on… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 17, 2023

“Remember the Russian hoax and the Mueller investigation? Donald Trump is being charged with a criminal act for telling people to watch a network show about the election. If that becomes a crime Adam Schiff will be in jail for 1,000 years❗️” argued Graham.

“How many times did Schiff go on MSNBC and CNN and tell us Donald Trump was a Russian agent?

“This is very dangerous what they are doing to our country. It’s a terrible double standard.”

Trump’s tweets

Graham is likely referencing a specific part of the 98-page indictment against Trump and alleged co-conspirators. It lists 12 of Trump’s tweets as part of the case against the former President.

Trump’s tweets form part of a narrative, among 150 other charges, that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says demonstrates Trump attempt to overthrow the election.

Trump tweeted several times about hearings held by committees of Georgia’s state Legislature. At these, several of his allies made statements promoting the unfounded claim of election fraud in an attempt to overturn the result in the state.

“Georgia hearings now on @OANN. Amazing!” one Trump tweet read on Dec. 3, 2020. A short time later he tweeted, “Wow! Blockbuster testimony taking place right now in Georgia. Ballot stuffing by Dems when Republicans were forced to leave the large counting room. Plenty more coming, but this alone leads to an easy win of the State!”

A separate set of tweets encouraged people to tune into another hearing where allies made further unfounded claims.

“Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast,” Trump wrote. “Check it out. @OANN @newsmax and many more. @BrianKempGA should resign from office. He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States.”

Later that day, he again tweeted: “Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast LIVE via @RSBNetwork!”

And a third tweet said, “We now have far more votes than needed to flip Georgia in the Presidential race,” Trump wrote. “Massive VOTER FRAUD took place. Thank you to the Georgia Legislature for today’s revealing meeting.”

“What has happened to you?”

Trump is not facing prosecution for telling people to watch a TV channel. The Fulton County DA says his tweets make up a small part of a concerted effort to overturn the election. They sow further doubt in the minds of the electorate over the legitimacy of the election. As a part of their case, they say Trump persuaded people to watch hearings where his allies—now co-conspirators—promoted a false narrative about the election.

Online, many have reacted to Graham’s tweet with disgust.

My god man. What happened to you? What does he have on you to make you debase yourself and lie so limitlessly? https://t.co/oiocTIApzD — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) August 17, 2023

Someday we will learn what Trump has on Lindsey. It must be something that terrifies him so much he is willing to lie, grovel and humiliate himself to prevent it from being exposed. I cannot think of another explanation for his continued self-abasement to protect Trump. https://t.co/tGvEDxnomx — JaneDoeMD (@Caerage) August 17, 2023

Lindsey, I live in your district. I have never been more disappointed in a SC Elected Official as I am in you. What in the hell happened to you. I have met you several times at The Citadel in Charleston. I always looked at you as an honorable person. You used to have fire in… — P Scott (@PScott07436438) August 17, 2023

You are a very tragic figure, Sir. We may never know, but millions wonder what happened to you. — Vivian Leal (@VivianLeal123) August 17, 2023

Many reminded Graham that back in 2016, he warned the Republican Party against Donald Trump.

Others picked holes in Graham’s suggestion.

They’re charging this guy with bank robbery when all he did was buy gas and wait in a car for a few minutes for his friends. Are you saying it’s illegal to buy gas and wait for friends?



Yes, just pretend the framing is correct and make up whatever. It’s what politicians do best. — Peter Pike (@AuthorPeterPike) August 17, 2023

A little while later, Graham doubled down on his defense.

President Trump is being prosecuted in a way to make challenging an election a crime. Democrat Stacey Abrams said it best – it's hard to concede an election when you think you were cheated.



Well, here's the current standard: If you are a Democrat and you claim you were… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 17, 2023

“President Trump is being prosecuted in a way to make challenging an election a crime. Democrat Stacey Abrams said it best – it’s hard to concede an election when you think you were cheated.

“Well, here’s the current standard: If you are a Democrat and you claim you were cheated, nothing happens. If a Republican does it, they try to put you in jail!”

This prompted another flurry of disgusted comments.