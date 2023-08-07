Lindsey Graham loves talking about Trump “beating him like a drum” & now we have all sorts of questions

Last time we checked on Lindsey Graham, the obsequious South Carolina senator was getting booed off the stage at a rally for Donald Trump in his home state.

Desperate for adulation from the MAGA crowd, Graham isn’t going down without more acquiescence. Tasked with introducing Trump at an event over the weekend in the Palmetto State, Graham resorted to self-humiliation.

His performance was as sad as it sounds.

“People ask, ‘What happened with you and Trump?'” said Graham. “I said, ‘Well, he beat me like a drum, and I acknowledge that he did. He sort of liked hearing that. But we found something in common. I’ve come to like him, and he likes him, and that gets us through 18 holes of golf.”

Sounds like a great time! Just two bros, talking on the green about how great one of them is.

Graham, of course, was one of Trump’s biggest GOP critics leading into the 2016 election, before becoming arguably his most shameless lapdog. The once-respectable lawmaker has been licking Trump’s boots ever since he gave out his personal phone number at a press conference in 2015.

That’s eight years of shame and embarrassment, and it looks like Lindsey is just getting started!

His sycophantic shenanigans may finally get him into legal trouble.

Earlier this year, the anti-gay senator sat for several hours before a Georgia grand jury looking into Trump’s attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. The special grand jury specifically asked Graham about that infamous phone call he placed to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger shortly after the election, during which Raffensperger claims Graham asked about ways they might toss out legally cast votes.

Trump has been indicted in three criminal cases this year, with Georgia as the lone holdout. Insiders expect Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis to indict Trump soon, however.

The prospect of a looming indictment might explain some of Graham’s recent erratic behavior, such as when he suffered a meltdown on live TV when asked about the legal proceedings in question.

Holy shit. Lindsey Graham is going through some things. pic.twitter.com/5TI1y1kZTi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2023

Graham sold his soul, and all he got in return was legal jeopardy. Perhaps he should go back and re-read Trump’s literary masterpiece, “Art of the Deal.”

Lindsey definitely got stuck with the losing end on this one.

