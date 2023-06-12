senator flustered

Lindsey Graham loses his sh*t on live TV over Trump’s indictment

Lindsey Graham suffered a meltdown on live TV yesterday.

The gay-hating South Carolina senator appeared Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” to defend Donald Trump against the astonishing 37-count indictment that was unveiled against him last week for allegedly mishandling classified documents. And it didn’t go well.

Graham lost it in a matter of seconds.

“We live in an America where if you’re the Democratic candidate for president, Hillary Clinton, you can set up a private server in your basement to conduct government business,” he said.

That tired line prompted George Stephanopoulos to interrupt Graham and try to coax him to answer the actual question about Trump. The senior senator immediately became flustered.

“No, let me finish!” he hollered. “I’m trying to answer the question from a Republican point of view. That may not be acceptable on this show.”

It’s unclear how there’s a “Republican point of view” when it comes to sharing highly sensitive military secrets and storing classified materials in the shower, besides unabashed fealty to Trump. Previously a Trump critic, Graham became one of the ex-president’s biggest sycophants once he entered office.

He’s still firmly on the Trump Train today.

“I’m not justifying his behavior. If it were up to me, nobody would take classified information,” Graham stammered at one point, before spouting full-blown conspiracies.

“I think what was happening here was trying to delegitimize him,” he said.

Oh, don’t worry, Lindsey: you’re doing a perfectly good job of delegitimizing yourself.

Graham was one of multiple Republican officeholders who appeared on TV over the weekend and twisted themselves into proverbial knots trying to defend Trump. But few embarrassed themselves more than Graham, who’s even made a habit of lauding Trump’s golf game to unsuspecting reporters.

But there could be another explanation for Graham’s manic performance besides shameful capitulation: he might fear getting indicted himself. Graham testified last year before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether Trump illegally attempted to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

In a phone call to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, Graham allegedly asked whether certain absentee ballots could be rejected–in an apparent attempt to goad Raffensperger to throw out legal votes.

Trump, meanwhile, pressured Raffensperger to “find” him enough votes to win the state. An indictment in that case could come later this summer. It’s sure getting mighty uncomfortable for Trump and his devoted toadies.

