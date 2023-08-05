Dark Brandon’s shirtless beach romp, George Santos’ flaming hot gaydar, & Rosie rails Trump where it hurts

While the premiere of the new season of Heartstopper and Manu Ríos’ latest thirst trap took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the power players over in Washington, D.C. were busy doing all sorts of things while you weren’t looking. Here’s just a few of the political stories that you really need to know about it.

LOCK HIM UP: Donald Trump‘s third indictment brought out yet another stellar response from his archnemesis, Rosie O’Donnell. [Real all about it Queerty]

TAKING ONE FROM THE TEAM: Self-hating transgender Republican Caitlyn Jenner got a taste of her political party’s deplorable ways after she criticized Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis & got bombarded with homophobic vitriol. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

HEAD IN THE TOILET: Rudy Giuliani’s latest unhinged rant attempted to defend Trump by making bizarre comments about Mike Pence‘s bathroom behavior.

Giuliani doesn’t seem happy with the comments from Pence about crackpot lawyers. He describes Pence as weak being led around by a leash and his wife barely allowing him to use the bathroom by himself pic.twitter.com/BFucSj0jJE — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2023

SPILL THE TEA PARTY: Former drag queen turned problematic GOP Rep. George Santos says he has receipts on the closeted members in the Republican party. [Read all about it on Queerty]

GURL, PLEASE: Despite passing a slew of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis had the audacity to say he’s not trying to be homophobic by “demeaning” anyone while in office. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

PUP PLAY: Nancy Pelosi says the ex-president has lost his bark and is in a diminished state following his third indictment.

“A scared puppy”



Speaker Emerita Pelosi tells @mitchellreports? what she saw in Trump at his arraignment



“Didn’t see any bravado”



“He’s got to face the music” pic.twitter.com/Pd9nAjVMob — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 4, 2023

HURD MENTALITY: There is one GOP presidential candidate who is NOT demonizing the LGBTQ+ community, and hardly any Republicans are going to vote for him. [Read all about it on Queerty]

LINDSANITY: All eyes are on Lindsey Graham, as the 68-year-old bachelor could potentially be indicted in the investigation into Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. [Read all about it on Queerty]

FAMILY FEUD: Fox News’ resident homophobe Laura Ingraham gets put on blast by her gay brother.

Regime media?! Whaaat?! Is this your latest trope Laura or did Fox conjure this one up for you? Your continued dismissal of the facts and apparent disregard for the rule of law is both treacherous and pathetic. @IngrahamAngle @FoxNews https://t.co/i9taZJpyOk — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) August 4, 2023

THE GOOD DOCTOR: Anthony Fauci’s replacement to lead the National Institutes of Health’s infectious disease organization is a queer HIV expert. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

MAGA BEING MAGA: In a viral video, a woman in blackface with Trump stickers on her clothes went on an unhinged rant about Pride merchandise inside a Target store. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

BIDEN BARBIE: President Joe Biden flaunted his Kenergy while bro-ing out shirtless on the beach in Delaware.