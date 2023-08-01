George Santos says GOP is full of closet gays … and suggests he has receipts

Rep. George Santos (Photo: US Gov.)

Scandal-hit freshman Rep. George Santos has increasingly been sniping about GOP colleagues in recent weeks. In one of his latest tweets, Santos took aim at local GOP members in New York. He suggested he was far from being the only gay in the village. In fact, he said he had encountered plenty of people in the closet among local Republicans.

“Funny thing about the NY GOP apparatus, it’s filled with closeted Gays that play a hard pretend game,” he said. Santos went on to say some had advised him to keep quiet about his own sexuality, before suggesting he had text messages concerning their sexuality.

“I even recall being told not to tell people I was gay by some of them. Subsequently I found some text messages recently and LOL…”

Lies, lies and more lies

When elected to Congress last November, Santos made history as the first out-gay Republican in the US House. However, that honor was overshadowed when it emerged he’d fabricated the bulk of his résumé.

Santos is facing 13 federal charges by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including wire fraud and making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. He pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance in May. His next hearing is due in September.

It’s become clear in recent weeks that Republicans, both at the local and national level, intend to support other GOP candidates when it comes to next year’s primary in New York’s District 3.

In January, six fellow Republican Reps. from New York indicated they wanted to see Santos resign after his lies first emerged.

Nassau County GOP also distanced itself from Santos.

“His lies were not mere fibs. He disgraced the House of Representatives,” Joseph Cairo Jr., chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee, said in January. “He’s not welcome here at Republican headquarters.”

Online, some of Santos’ followers asked him to “spill the tea.”

Others suggested Santos’ message sounded a little like a threat to “out” people.

In a later tweet, Santos said he found it easier to come out as gay than Republican in New York.