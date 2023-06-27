George Santos reacts to Kevin McCarthy dumping him — & laughing about it — live on TV

George Santos (Photo: Twitter)

If beleaguered, scandal-hit GOP Rep. George Santos had any faith in the support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, it surely evaporated yesterday.

McCarthy appeared on Fox & Friends and was asked directly whether he was part of Santos’ 2024 reelection campaign.

McCarthy laughed and replied, “No, I am not. No, he shouldn’t run for reelection.”

McCarthy added, “We’re going to keep that seat with another Republican, yes we are.”

Ouch. Watch below.

Freshman Rep. Santos is facing multiple investigations after telling whopping lies in his bid to become elected. He is facing 13 federal charges by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including wire fraud and making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. Santos pleaded not guilty at his first hearing last month.

Lawmakers on both sides of the House have called on Santos to resign. However, with the Republican majority so slim, Speaker McCarthy has yet to have done so. He’s indicated that he wants to wait and see what happens concerning Santos’ federal charges.

Yesterday, Santos—the first out-gay Republican elected to Congress—posted a statement saying that despite McCarthy’s lack of support, he intended to still run in 2024.

“Dear Media, I plan on continuing to serve the people of NY3. Providing excellent constituent services to the people of NY03 and proposing common sense conservative legislation for the betterment of our nation. Speaker McCarthy’s comments do not change my intention of running.”

“I didn’t grift, I won.”

In a later tweet, he suggested that he no longer felt compelled to answer to his party: Just to his constituents.

“The American people want an outsider who’s not a pawn of their party. Here’s to another day of no strings attached🥂”

In another tweet, Santos whined that no one acknowledged his amazing achievement in flipping a Democratic seat to the Republicans.

“I won for America. I won for freedom. I won to make change. I won for your future, for your kids. I didn’t grift, I won.”

Several Democrats have already announced their intention to stand in Santos’ seat in 2024, as has one Republican: Afghanistan war veteran Kellen Curry.

Santos is due back in court this Friday.