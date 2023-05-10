Gay Twitter™ has a lot to say about George Santos’ 13-count indictment and arrest

Rep. George Santos (Photo: YouTube)

It’s all crashing down for George Santos, just like we always knew it would.

The disgraced New York lawmaker, who fabricated virtually every aspect of his resume, was indicted and taken into federal custody Wednesday. Santos’ 13-count indictment includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

He was taken into custody at the FBI’s offices in Melville, Long Island.

Santos has been the target of numerous investigations into his personal and campaign finances ever since he was seated in Congress earlier this year. After narrowing flipping a blue district in Long Island red, he was exposed as a fabulist, with the New York Times finding he lied about his biography, education, family background and work history.

The scandals involving Santos, who identifies as gay, are wide ranging. He’s been accused of having a secret ex-wife, working as a drag queen in Brazil (while supporting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation) and falsely claiming his mother died in the 9/11 attacks. Santos was also called out for lying about his Jewish ancestry, to which he replied, “I never claimed to be Jewish. I said I was ‘Jew-ish.'”

The bulk of the indictment against Santos focuses on allegations that he used fraudulent political donations for personal expenses, such as buying designer clothing and making credit card payments, the Times reports.

In addition, Santos is being accused of fraudulently claiming unemployment benefits, and knowingly making false statements on financial disclosure forms.

Messy!

Gay Twitter™ reacted to his latest woes in kind…

the department of justice contacting george santos pic.twitter.com/GbbOgM8lcK — alex (@alex_abads) May 9, 2023

reading george santos his miranda rights: pic.twitter.com/TUB6Os5hGo — matt (@computer_gay) May 10, 2023

federal investigators indicting her pic.twitter.com/vyV38O8LKw — JB 🐻🪩 (@JBfromDC89) May 10, 2023

I am cackling — you’ve got to be kidding (@Chiffres1_2) May 10, 2023

Diva down! — GlitterH0le (@glittrh0le) May 10, 2023

Given the outfits I've seen George Santos wear, I might have to acquit on the charge he was buying luxury clothes. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) May 10, 2023

elizabeth holmes, jen shah, teresa giudice, george santos, and anna delvey are the avengers of wire fraud — alex (@alex_abads) May 10, 2023

George Santos saw “be gay, do crimes” and ran with it. — Jonathan Fairplayathan (@bonjerman) May 10, 2023

In recent weeks, Santos, who’s already announced he’s running for re-election, has taken on a defiant stance in regards to the mounds of allegations against him.

Just a couple of weeks ago, he vowed to “fight against the radical rainbow mafia,” and stay in Congress forever.

That wasn’t very well-received, either…

George, you're an out gay man railing against other members of the LGBTQ+ community for seemingly no reason. You ought to be ashamed of yourself. Resign. — Concerned Citizens of NY-03 (@CCNY03) April 26, 2023

Who are the gullible fools standing there listening to that compulsive liar? Absolutely pathetic. Each one has no moral compass. — Chris Zozaski (@sausagecz) April 27, 2023

So we learn lying pays. He is my congressman. He needs to go now! He is a joke and is hurting the district. https://t.co/NYn3nOWEfn — Harriet (@harriet75) April 27, 2023

While there’s no law preventing people from serving in Congress while they’re indicted, it’s hard to imagine Santos finding much support, even in the Republican caucus. He doesn’t sit on any House committees, his local Republican Party has barred him from events and he’s been shut out of bipartisan meetings with New York’s congressional delegation.

Other New York Republican congresspeople, including four who also won battleground districts, are also working on legislation to prevent Santos from profiting off his lies. New York Republican reps. Anthony D’Esposito and Mike Lawler have called on him to resign.

On Wednesday, Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who publicly admonished Santos at the State of the Union, joined the chorus.

Previously, Santos has defended his work in Congress, despite the swirling scandals around him. But even the most ardent narcissist must admit: it’s difficult to represent one’s constitutions while in federal custody.

Scroll down for more reaction to Santos’ indictment…

Indictment season is wild! 💙 — Carol Wise (@cmwise25) May 10, 2023

welcome to the main stage Ms. Demeanor pic.twitter.com/xBWWAyHszz — Matt Suber (@matthewsuber) May 10, 2023

The fall of George Santos takes a page from “The Producers” – i.e., he was only caught because he won. If he had lost, no one would’ve cared, and he would’ve continued his bush-league criminal activities uninterrupted. — Rio Longacre (@RioLongacre) May 10, 2023

I can't make this up.



Rep. George Santos R-NY is charged with unemployment benefits fraud.



The House is slated to vote this week on a bill to help states recover fraudulent COVID unemployment payments.



**Santos is a co-sponsor of that bill.** https://t.co/DMiTxnFsCW — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 10, 2023

George Santos has been charged with defrauding, stealing, laundering, and lying.



I would be lying if I said I was shocked. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) May 10, 2023