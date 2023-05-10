crashing down

Gay Twitter™ has a lot to say about George Santos’ 13-count indictment and arrest

Rep. George Santos
Rep. George Santos (Photo: YouTube)

It’s all crashing down for George Santos, just like we always knew it would.

The disgraced New York lawmaker, who fabricated virtually every aspect of his resume, was indicted and taken into federal custody Wednesday. Santos’ 13-count indictment includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

He was taken into custody at the FBI’s offices in Melville, Long Island.

Santos has been the target of numerous investigations into his personal and campaign finances ever since he was seated in Congress earlier this year. After narrowing flipping a blue district in Long Island red, he was exposed as a fabulist, with the New York Times finding he lied about his biography, education, family background and work history.

The scandals involving Santos, who identifies as gay, are wide ranging. He’s been accused of having a secret ex-wife, working as a drag queen in Brazil (while supporting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation) and falsely claiming his mother died in the 9/11 attacks. Santos was also called out for lying about his Jewish ancestry, to which he replied, “I never claimed to be Jewish. I said I was ‘Jew-ish.'”

The bulk of the indictment against Santos focuses on allegations that he used fraudulent political donations for personal expenses, such as buying designer clothing and making credit card payments, the Times reports.

In addition, Santos is being accused of fraudulently claiming unemployment benefits, and knowingly making false statements on financial disclosure forms.

Messy!

Gay Twitter™ reacted to his latest woes in kind…

In recent weeks, Santos, who’s already announced he’s running for re-election, has taken on a defiant stance in regards to the mounds of allegations against him.

Just a couple of weeks ago, he vowed to “fight against the radical rainbow mafia,” and stay in Congress forever.

That wasn’t very well-received, either…

While there’s no law preventing people from serving in Congress while they’re indicted, it’s hard to imagine Santos finding much support, even in the Republican caucus. He doesn’t sit on any House committees, his local Republican Party has barred him from events and he’s been shut out of bipartisan meetings with New York’s congressional delegation.

Other New York Republican congresspeople, including four who also won battleground districts, are also working on legislation to prevent Santos from profiting off his lies. New York Republican reps. Anthony D’Esposito and Mike Lawler have called on him to resign.

On Wednesday, Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who publicly admonished Santos at the State of the Union, joined the chorus.

Previously, Santos has defended his work in Congress, despite the swirling scandals around him. But even the most ardent narcissist must admit: it’s difficult to represent one’s constitutions while in federal custody.

