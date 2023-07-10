George Santos compares himself to Rosa Parks

George Santos and (inset) Rosa Parks

As if we didn’t already know that GOP Rep. George Santos lives largely within a fantasy world of his own making, a recent interview again drove home the point.

Santos, the first out-gay Republican elected to Congress, spoke with former Republican House Candidate Mike Crispi (NJ) over the weekend. Crispi ran for election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 4th Congressional District. He lost in the Republican primary in June 2022.

Crispi now hosts his own ‘Unafraid’ podcast. It largely espouses far-right views and conspiracies.

Santos says he’s sick of people attacking him, including some in the Republican party.

Republican George Santos compared himself to Rosa Parks.



Santos: “Mitt Romney …tells me, a Latino gay man, that I shouldn’t sit in the front, that I should be in the back. Well guess what? Rosa Parks didn’t sit in the back and neither I am going to sit in the back.” pic.twitter.com/n9h3nrJE7n — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) July 9, 2023

“They come for me, I go right back for them because I think for far too long they’ve gotten away with going along to get along. So no, it’s not going to stay that way anymore,” Santos said of the attacks against him by some right-wingers.

“I’m gonna call them out. You want to call me a liar. I’ll call you a sellout. I mean Mitt Romney, the man goes to the State of the Union of the United States wearing a Ukraine lapel pin tells me, a Latino gay man, that I shouldn’t sit in the front and that I should be in the back.

“Well, guess what? Rosa Parks wouldn’t sit in the back and neither am I going to sit in the back. That’s just the reality of how it works.

“Mitt Romney lives in a very different world, and he needs to buckle up because it’s gonna be a bumpy ride for him.”

Santos’s mounting problems

Romney is probably the least of Santos’ worries. Recently, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made it clear he would not be supporting Santos for re-election in 2024 and would instead back another candidate.

Then, of course, there’s the multitude of legal woes Santos faces. He faces 13 federal charges relating to wire fraud and money laundering. He denies any wrongdoing. His next court appearance is September 7.

Rosa Parks, of course, was a pivotal figure in the American civil rights movement. In December 1955, she refused a demand from an Alabama bus driver to take a seat at the back of a bus. This was where Black passengers were normally forced to sit. Her action led to a boycott of Montgomery buses and a court decision striking down bus segregation as unconstitutional.

Online, many suggested Santos should… well, keep Rosa Parks’ name out of his mouth.

He shouldn't sit in the back either…he should sit in prison..@Santos4Congress pic.twitter.com/zrRY9JKrwy — June Osborne 🟧 🟦 🏳️‍🌈🌊 (@CarolG0525) July 9, 2023

I remember when Rosa Parks used to look fabulous, hanging with all the drag queens at the Rio de Janeiro carnivals. — Moog (@a_toots) July 9, 2023