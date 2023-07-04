Wait… did George Santos just defend Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg?

Rep. George Santos and Pete Buttigieg (Photos: US Gov.)

Was scandal-hit Rep. George Santos among those to encounter flight problems in recent days?

Serial liar Santos took to Twitter yesterday to take aim at United Airlines. At the same time, he told the company not to try and shift the blame to the Department of Transportation and Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“It’s always incredible how United is always the airline with most issues and is the first to differ [sic] the blame to @PeteButtigieg & the DOT,” Santos said.

“The FAA & DOT are not to blame for their failure to service their customers. Scott Kirby needs to reevaluate his role as @united CEO.”

United canceled numerous flights in the US over the last week. CEO Kirby even issued an apology after it emerged he’d chartered a private jet for his own travel out of New York, following the cancellations.

Other MAGA Republicans have used airline disruption as a stick with which to beat Buttigieg. Santos clearly thinks the blame for United’s problems lies firmly within the organization.

Online, some wondered if this was a rare display of LGBTQ+ solidarity on Santos’ part.

Over the weekend, Santos and Buttigieg found themselves in rare agreement over something else: The awful homophobia displayed in a recent campaign ad from Florida’s Ron DeSantis.

This is not the first time Santos has criticized an airline. He has previously posted several tweets criticizing Delta for its customer service.

Customer service is an alien concept to @Delta



Imagine a world where employees of corporations got so high on a soap box that they would start screaming at people.



We need to become a more tolerable and respectful society, this toxicity needs to end! — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) November 28, 2022

George Santos’ legal woes

On Friday (June 30th), Santos made his second, brief appearance in court. He faces 13 federal charges relating to wire fraud and money laundering. He denies any wrongdoing.

The five-minute Long Island courthouse hearing focussed mainly on the case schedule. The prosecution team presented the Santos defense team with 80,000 pages of documents. Santos’ team asked for time to read it all. The judge set the next court appearance for September 7, when Congress is in recess.

After his first court appearance in May, Santos was released on bail of $500,000. It later emerged his father and an aunt guaranteed the money. A release order signed by a judge stipulates that Santos cannot leave New York City, Long Island, or Washington, D.C. “except for travel to and from court.” He can request permission through the court to travel outside those areas.

Online, Santos quickly turned off replies to his tweet to United as many people began to point out his grammatical errors (“differ” rather than “defer”) and demand he resign.

Others joked that if he is heading off anywhere, he’s got plenty of vacation reading material to enjoy.