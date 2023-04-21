Pete Buttigieg just out-trolled Lauren Boebert with an absolutely epic clap-back

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has been attempting to troll Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg all week with pithy tweets about his performance. Her latest attempt provoked an epic clap-back from Buttigieg.
Boebert posted a photoshopped photo of herself at the scene of a train disaster. She’s shown hosing out flames and smiling. The caption reads “Preparing for @SecretaryPete’s next derailment!”
Buttigieg retweeted it, reminding Boebert that Republican budget plans cut railroad inspections.
He went on to say, “We estimate its impact on FRA [Federal Railroad Administration] would mean about 1,000 fewer rail safety inspection days next year and 30,000 fewer miles of track inspected annually.
“If you care about preventing derailments, please change course and help us increase accountability for freight railroads.”
Earlier this week, Boebert accused Buttigieg of trying to run the railways like “a toddler playing with his first toy train set.”
Again, this prompted a cool-headed response from Buttigieg on the importance of not cutting railway safety inspections.
“Devastating cuts”
Buttigieg also linked to a White House statement slamming the “devastating” cuts proposed by the GOP’s Freedom Caucus. Boebert is a leading light within the informal group.
The statement notes that, “Since the Norfolk Southern train derailment, bipartisan Senators have called for more rail inspections, not fewer.”
It states, “At a time when train derailments are wreaking havoc on community safety, the extreme MAGA Republican House Freedom Caucus proposal would lead to 11,000 fewer rail safety inspection days next year alone—enough track to cross the United States nearly 10 times.”
The Transportation Secretary’s latest clap back has had almost 70,000 likes in under 12 hours. That’s significantly more than the 2,500 likes Boebert scored for her original tweet.
Don’t come for Pete unless he calls for you. pic.twitter.com/Aflm5mQJWV— Paula, #Buttigieg Democrat 🐝 🐳✈️🍷🇺🇦 (@paularadell) April 20, 2023
#LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb pic.twitter.com/6lhvfooEbV— The Mrs.Gravely (@mikeysmom04) April 20, 2023
April 21, 2023
Drag. Her.— Not Here to Entertain You (@GabbieKDrice) April 21, 2023
Wow did anyone tell her it was Trump that removed the restrictions that helped prevent this kind of thing— Tony Palladino (@pdino13a) April 21, 2023
Kudos, @SecretaryPete! Always the consummate gentleperson, replying with politeness and facts.— pegacorn13 – https://post.news/pegacorn13 (@pegacorn_13) April 21, 2023
5 Comments
dbmcvey
Lobobes really overestimates her intelligence.
mildredspierce
I think he makes her wet.
SUPREME
hate never wins. it may hurt for a while. it may make you angry, but in the end love always wins.
Openminded
This country soooooo needs more leaders like Pete, straight or gay. Well informed, level headed, and an apparent all around good person.
ShaverC
Pete is useless. He couldn’t fix potholes in his town when he was mayor and someone saw him fit to be a transportation secretary? He was terrible with this tragedy. Treating the people of East Palestine like garbage. Guess they weren’t a priority because they’re mostly conservatives.