Pete Buttigieg just out-trolled Lauren Boebert with an absolutely epic clap-back

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has been attempting to troll Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg all week with pithy tweets about his performance. Her latest attempt provoked an epic clap-back from Buttigieg.

Boebert posted a photoshopped photo of herself at the scene of a train disaster. She’s shown hosing out flames and smiling. The caption reads “Preparing for @SecretaryPete’s next derailment!”

Buttigieg retweeted it, reminding Boebert that Republican budget plans cut railroad inspections.

Your budget plan cuts railroad safety inspections. https://t.co/eNVcjb8vRu — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) April 20, 2023

He went on to say, “We estimate its impact on FRA [Federal Railroad Administration] would mean about 1,000 fewer rail safety inspection days next year and 30,000 fewer miles of track inspected annually.

“If you care about preventing derailments, please change course and help us increase accountability for freight railroads.”

Earlier this week, Boebert accused Buttigieg of trying to run the railways like “a toddler playing with his first toy train set.”

Again, this prompted a cool-headed response from Buttigieg on the importance of not cutting railway safety inspections.

If you care about derailments, we need to talk about your House GOP Freedom Caucus budget proposal that would cut railroad safety inspections. https://t.co/f6t0viy9uc — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) April 17, 2023

“Devastating cuts”

Buttigieg also linked to a White House statement slamming the “devastating” cuts proposed by the GOP’s Freedom Caucus. Boebert is a leading light within the informal group.

The statement notes that, “Since the Norfolk Southern train derailment, bipartisan Senators have called for more rail inspections, not fewer.”

It states, “At a time when train derailments are wreaking havoc on community safety, the extreme MAGA Republican House Freedom Caucus proposal would lead to 11,000 fewer rail safety inspection days next year alone—enough track to cross the United States nearly 10 times.”

The Transportation Secretary’s latest clap back has had almost 70,000 likes in under 12 hours. That’s significantly more than the 2,500 likes Boebert scored for her original tweet.

