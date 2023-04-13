Lauren Boebert uses upcoming birth of her first grandchild to bash trans people

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has taken to Twitter to post another transphobic tweet. There’s currently a trend among conservatives and gender-critical activists to highlight the things they believe make them women. Many of the tweets focus on fertility, birth and other reproductive matters. Boebert was quick to jump upon the trend.

“Today, I celebrate 13,262 days of being a woman,” Boebert said. “I’ve been pregnant five times (miscarried in 2012) and gave birth to four incredible boys that came out of my womb.

“Any day now, one of those four boys will make me a grandmother,” she continued.

“Womanhood is so much more than just dressing up in makeup and a skirt for internet videos” she finished.

We take that last line as a swipe at social media influencers such as Dyan Mulvaney.

In a follow-up tweet, Boebert said “We are created to produce life!”

Boebert became pregnant with her first child while still in High School. She gave birth aged 19. Last month, she announced that she was to become a grandmother at the age of 36. Her oldest son, aged 17, is expecting a child this month with his teenage girlfriend.

Given the date of the expected arrival, the conception took place when her son was 16.

The age of his girlfriend is unknown. Boebert has merely stated she is “over 14”.

Last month, appearing on The Rubin Report, Boebert spoke about how she felt about becoming a grandma at the age of 36.

“Obviously, I’m a Christian, and there are standards that we like to uphold, but none of us do it perfectly,” Ms Boebert said. “One of the biggest things that I look to is ‘him who knows to do right and doesn’t, it’s sin.’”

Boebert went on to say people can “nitpick what the Bible says is right and wrong,” but the most important thing is “having that heart posture of wanting to serve God.”

Boebert wants to limit sex education in school

A lawmaker’s personal life becomes newsworthy depending on their public policy stance. Boebert has consistently lobbied against abortion rights. At CPAC in March she said she wanted to see funding cut to schools that offer “comprehensive” sex education.

This is the first time Boebert used her approaching grandmother status to bash trans people. However, she’s been speaking out against trans rights for months.

In April 2022, she suggested that people should not be able to come out before the age of 21.

We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products.



“We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products. Why is it so unreasonable to require people to reach a certain level of maturity before making life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity?”

Online, her latest tweet garnered over 40k likes. Although many of her supporters praised her comment, others were less impressed.

