Lauren Boebert announces new gender identity

State Rep. Lauren Boebert is playing the comedian again on Twitter, once again mocking people’s gender identity and pronouns.

“I identify as non-Bidenary,” the Republican lawmaker cracked to her followers online.

I identify as non-Bidenary. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 17, 2022

This is not the first time the Colorado Rep. has joked at the expense of the LGBTQ community. Last year she announced she was adopting a new pronoun: Patriot.

My pronoun is “Patriot”. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2021

Boebert, who was elected in 2020, is known for opposing LGBTQ rights. Last year, she blasted the Equality Act, saying it offered, “nothing about equality. If anything, it’s supremacy—of gays, lesbians.”

On Twitter, many were quick to question her new identity.

I thought you identified as “non-educationary” — David M Burrows (@dmburrows) February 17, 2022

More like non-brainery. https://t.co/TxlYitjKub — Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) February 18, 2022

This is how Lauren Boebert identifies pic.twitter.com/ZCUTHAOXUs — Liberty&Justice (D) #Vaccinated 😷🗽 (@Dorathy_K) February 17, 2022

I don’t know even know what that means— must be a GED thing. — CB is Big Baby Jesus. (@ConservBlue2020) February 17, 2022

Yes folks, THIS is from a member of Congress – who we pay $174k yearly Salary – and NOT from a teenage girl texting with her friends. — Erich Bo-Beric 🇺🇸 (@ErichinATL) February 17, 2022

Hope that doesn’t conflict with you being identified as a co-conspirator. — T. witter’s ucking me again. (@Blacksmitheart) February 17, 2022

I identify as “Trump lost another hearing and has to face Tish James” — Tish Bryce (@tish_bryce) February 17, 2022

Just like high school all over again Boo. Proclaiming you don’t wanna hang with the cool kids just to hide your hurt. — T. witter’s ucking me again. (@Blacksmitheart) February 17, 2022

Lauren, Is “non-Bidenary” a noun or a pronoun? — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) February 17, 2022

Don’t quit your day job, oh wait you never started your day job. — 🇺🇸 Joe Colorado 🇺🇸 (@COFightsBack) February 17, 2022

I’m sure that sounded much better in your head, where the acoustics are amazing. — Uncle Mark (@mroller17u) February 17, 2022

Hey!! BE NICE PEOPLE! This tweet by Bobo took a whole night of staring at the ceiling to produce? Is it witty? No. Is it insightful? No. Is it helpful? No. But GODDAMN IT! IT’S SHORT! Count your blessings where you can! — Cat Eakins 🌊🌊🌊 (@Jagwitch) February 17, 2022

Some took the opportunity to highlight an ongoing controversy in Boebert’s home state of Colorado. Boebert has recently rallied against wild bird conservation. In particular, she said the Biden administration was doing too much to protect the Sage Grouse, a species she dismissed as a “mediocre bird”.

Boebert says such protections locked up, “tens of millions of acres of land in the West, closing off mineral and energy development, expanding the federal government’s power over rural Colorado, and destroying American jobs.”

It later emerged that a natural gas drilling company, Terra Energy, paid Boebert’s husband nearly $1million over the course 2019-2020. Terra Energy has a large presence on Colorado’s Western Slope, home to many Sage Grouse.