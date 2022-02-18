bird brain

Lauren Boebert announces new gender identity

By
Rep. Lauren Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert (Photo: Public Domain)

State Rep. Lauren Boebert is playing the comedian again on Twitter, once again mocking people’s gender identity and pronouns.

“I identify as non-Bidenary,” the Republican lawmaker cracked to her followers online.

Related: Lauren Boebert is having an absolute panic attack over gender inclusive language

This is not the first time the Colorado Rep. has joked at the expense of the LGBTQ community. Last year she announced she was adopting a new pronoun: Patriot.

Boebert, who was elected in 2020, is known for opposing LGBTQ rights. Last year, she blasted the Equality Act, saying it offered, “nothing about equality. If anything, it’s supremacy—of gays, lesbians.”

On Twitter, many were quick to question her new identity.

Related: Lauren Boebert uses Father’s Day to again mock trans and non-binary people

Some took the opportunity to highlight an ongoing controversy in Boebert’s home state of Colorado. Boebert has recently rallied against wild bird conservation. In particular, she said the Biden administration was doing too much to protect the Sage Grouse, a species she dismissed as a “mediocre bird”.

Boebert says such protections locked up, “tens of millions of acres of land in the West, closing off mineral and energy development, expanding the federal government’s power over rural Colorado, and destroying American jobs.”

It later emerged that a natural gas drilling company, Terra Energy, paid Boebert’s husband nearly $1million over the course 2019-2020. Terra Energy has a large presence on Colorado’s Western Slope, home to many Sage Grouse.