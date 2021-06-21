Lauren Boebert uses Father’s Day to again mock trans and non-binary people

Father’s Day: a treasured occasion to express gratitude and love to the fathers in our lives. Or, if you’re Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), another opportunity to mock trans people and advocates of inclusive language.

Yesterday she tweeted: “Happy Father’s Day to all the non-birthing people.”

Happy Father’s Day to all the non-birthing people. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 20, 2021

The tweet comes just a month after she tweeted that her new “preferred pronoun” was “patriot.”

In February, Boebert also took a swipe at gender-inclusivity, saying: “To be more inclusive will Disney change Darth Vader’s iconic line to, ‘Luke, I am your parent’?”

Boebert’s Father’s Day message left some of her followers confused, but most took it to be another attack on those who advocate for more inclusive language (although we’ve not heard of anyone pushing to rid the world of the word ‘father’).

Can you be a normal human being just once? — MrStinkyBooG (@boo_stinky) June 20, 2021

My 6 year old adopted daughter laughs at your inability to act like an adult. — K.C. Banks – Chronic Re-Tweeter (@kenbax47) June 20, 2021

You can’t even say happy Father’s Day without politicizing it. — Ryan Frieden (@RyanFrieden3) June 20, 2021

Yeah I mean why not take an innocuous day to celebrate dad and turn it into a way to insult people – can’t wait to see what you do with thanksgiving. — Allen Altcoin (@AllenAltcoin) June 20, 2021

Are you actually wishing people who’ve adopted children and gay couples – a happy Father’s Day? (They are “non-birthing people”) @laurenboebert – supporting the #LGBTQ community now? — Nic (@beevtgrl) June 20, 2021

Boebert has frequently glossed over talking about her own father. For many years, Boebert’s mom claimed a minor league wrestler was her daughter’s father, but he has consistently denied this. Many couldn’t resist having a dig at Boebert over this.

Did you call your Father and wish him Happy Fathers Day? — DOGLOVER (@Theresa79416801) June 20, 2021

Boebert and her husband, Jayson, have four children. Some bought up her husband’s well-documented, past criminal record.

Happy father’s day to all those who haven’t flashed their junk to teens at a bowling ally. — T. witter’s ucking me again. (@Blacksmitheart) June 20, 2021

Boebert was not the only right-wing political figure to post a questionable Father’s Day message.

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement yesterday saying: “Happy Father’s Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!”

RINO stands for ‘Republicans In Name Only’.