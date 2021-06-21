Lauren Boebert uses Father’s Day to again mock trans and non-binary people

Father’s Day: a treasured occasion to express gratitude and love to the fathers in our lives. Or, if you’re Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), another opportunity to mock trans people and advocates of inclusive language.
Yesterday she tweeted: “Happy Father’s Day to all the non-birthing people.”
Happy Father’s Day to all the non-birthing people.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 20, 2021
The tweet comes just a month after she tweeted that her new “preferred pronoun” was “patriot.”
In February, Boebert also took a swipe at gender-inclusivity, saying: “To be more inclusive will Disney change Darth Vader’s iconic line to, ‘Luke, I am your parent’?”
Boebert’s Father’s Day message left some of her followers confused, but most took it to be another attack on those who advocate for more inclusive language (although we’ve not heard of anyone pushing to rid the world of the word ‘father’).
Can you be a normal human being just once?
— MrStinkyBooG (@boo_stinky) June 20, 2021
My 6 year old adopted daughter laughs at your inability to act like an adult.
— K.C. Banks – Chronic Re-Tweeter (@kenbax47) June 20, 2021
You can’t even say happy Father’s Day without politicizing it.
— Ryan Frieden (@RyanFrieden3) June 20, 2021
Yeah I mean why not take an innocuous day to celebrate dad and turn it into a way to insult people – can’t wait to see what you do with thanksgiving.
— Allen Altcoin (@AllenAltcoin) June 20, 2021
Are you actually wishing people who’ve adopted children and gay couples – a happy Father’s Day? (They are “non-birthing people”) @laurenboebert – supporting the #LGBTQ community now?
— Nic (@beevtgrl) June 20, 2021
Boebert has frequently glossed over talking about her own father. For many years, Boebert’s mom claimed a minor league wrestler was her daughter’s father, but he has consistently denied this. Many couldn’t resist having a dig at Boebert over this.
Did you call your Father and wish him Happy Fathers Day?
— DOGLOVER (@Theresa79416801) June 20, 2021
Boebert and her husband, Jayson, have four children. Some bought up her husband’s well-documented, past criminal record.
Happy father’s day to all those who haven’t flashed their junk to teens at a bowling ally.
— T. witter’s ucking me again. (@Blacksmitheart) June 20, 2021
Boebert was not the only right-wing political figure to post a questionable Father’s Day message.
Former President Donald Trump issued a statement yesterday saying: “Happy Father’s Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!”
RINO stands for ‘Republicans In Name Only’.
19 Comments
Cam
Not that long ago these same people were attacking Gays and Lesbians and completely ignoring Bisexuals.
That stopped working so now they’re attacking Trans and non-binaries. But make no mistake, if they were able to take their rights away, the next step is to go right back to attacking Gays and lesbians and erasing bisexuals.
Republican bigots want to see us all hidden and erased as if we didn’t exist. So the Ls and Gs who think they’re ok because the Trans folks are taking the hits, just read all the stories about people being harassed by their neighbors simply for flying a rainbow flag, or the Court letting the Catholic church discriminate against same sex couples in adopting or foster care.
Centrism
Your argument that gays and lesbians have to defend the non-binary and radical trans activists’ insanity because it’s the best way to secure and protect gay rights is very flawed. Support for the LGBT community is down over the last couple of years, particularly with young people. Female allyship in the general population has also fallen. Our natural base (youth and women) are actually eroding the fastest.
The non-binary and trans activists have become too extreme and unreasonable. It’s actually putting our rights as gay and lesbians at risk because we share an acronym with them. It’s the opposite of what you’re arguing.
Cam
@Centrism
It’s cute that the right wing troll account, no matter what screename it’s under keeps trying two things.
1. It keeps trying to push the lie that support for LGBTQ equality is down. A lie, even among Republicans support for same sex marriage and employment non-discrimination are way up.
2. Second, you’ve given up for the moment trying to attack black people, so you’re back to trying to cry and whine that Trans and non-binary people aren’t part of the community.
Sorry troll, your troll game is sad and weak, and very very obvious.
Centrism
@Cam Here are some quotes about GLAAD’s research findings from USA Today. The decline is concentrated amongst young people, particularly women. Please read it.
========================================================
“Young people are growing less tolerant of LGBTQ individuals, a jarring turn for a generation traditionally considered embracing and open, a survey released Monday shows.”
“The number of Americans 18 to 34 who are comfortable interacting with LGBTQ people slipped from 53% in 2017 to 45% in 2018 – the only age group to show a decline, according to the annual Accelerating Acceptance report. And that is down from 63% in 2016.”
“Driving the dilution of acceptance are young women whose overall comfort levels plunged from 64% in 2017 to 52% in 2018, says the survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD. ”
“The negative shift for the young is surprising, said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO. When GLAAD delved into the numbers, the group found that the younger generation was coming in contact with more LBGTQ people, particularly individuals who are non-binary and don’t identify simply as lesbian or gay. “
Cam
@Centrism
Translation: The right wing troll account can’t provide a link to prove it’s point, and needs to keep lying so it can blame victims of bigotry for bigotry.
Sweetie, your troll game is boring and old.
So unlike you, I’ll put up a real link.
“People in the United States, India, South Africa, Japan, South Korea and Mexico have registered the largest gains in public acceptance with lgbtq rights since 2002, according to findings released from the nonpartisan Pew Research Center.”
Spaces added due to filter
https : // http : //www .usnews . com/news/best-countries/articles/2020-06-25/lgbtq-acceptance-growing-in-us-and-other-countries-over-time
Centrism
Here is the link: https : // www. usatoday .com /story/news/nation/2019/06/24/lgbtq-acceptance-millennials-decline-glaad-survey/ 1503758001/
Please don’t live in denial about this.
cuteguy
So this poor man’s Sarah Palin (just when you thought you couldn’t get lower than Palin) just made fun of adoptive parents as well, straight and gay. I think she’s taking a page from Majorie Taylor Biggot’s playbook and tweets inflammatory things to gain attention and pander for money from the GQP/KKK
Centrism
She’s a lunatic, but sadly we’ve given this wacko free ammunition by refusing to call out a lot of the non-binary/pronoun garbage.
Cam
The right wing troll account is trying to be more subtle.
Notice how it’s the victim’s fault for daring to ask for equality?
You aren’t as slick as you think you are and your troll game is boring and tired.
MissTerri
Poor old Cam!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Cam
@MissTerri
LOL! I love it, you TRY to troll more subtly under some of your other screenames, but then you get so enraged after being called out that you have to bring out your angry screename.
Wow, you’re just………SO bad at this.
mark2029
How does she feel about trump adulterers and lusting after his own daughter and cheating and boob jobs to change natural state.
Mister P
I don’t think that being respectful of others is non binary/ pronoun garbage. We all need to try to understand and be respectful of others.
Centrism
It’s a concept with no scientific support and wouldn’t exist without Tumblr. The rejection of biological sex and the endless creation of new identities rooted in nothing but self-id psycho babble and bad gender theory is alarming. Being non-binary is the new emo kid for this generation. There is no need to humor this nonsense.
Cam
@Centrism
The right wing troll account has been frantically defending right wing bigots, but comes onto every single post that mentions either trans or non-binary people to attack.
Your troll game is tired and boring.
Liquid Silver
She’s like a less classy Sarah Palin. Which is saying something.
Not that I don’t slightly agree with some of the above. Things have, as always, gone from the sublime to the ridiculous. Fortunately, that tends to self-reset.
Cam
Wow, switched over to this screename and tried AGAIN to pull the “Well, I don’t like her BUT…..”
(Eye Roll)
Fahd
She’s just an attention-seeking dumbas* who’ll say anything to get it. Only through the creation and nursing of so-called “wedge issues” can these despicable demagogue-wannabes hope to mobilize an aggrieved minority to vote. I’m always buoyed and amused by the Twitter comebacks offered in these digests. It’s important to talk back.
toddlicious
Rootin Tootin Shootin Boobert is an embarrassment to Colorado. VOTE HER OUT!