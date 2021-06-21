daddy issues

Lauren Boebert uses Father’s Day to again mock trans and non-binary people

Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert (Photo: Jeffrey Beall, via CC BY 4.0)

Father’s Day: a treasured occasion to express gratitude and love to the fathers in our lives. Or, if you’re Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), another opportunity to mock trans people and advocates of inclusive language.

Yesterday she tweeted: “Happy Father’s Day to all the non-birthing people.”

The tweet comes just a month after she tweeted that her new “preferred pronoun” was “patriot.”

In February, Boebert also took a swipe at gender-inclusivity, saying: “To be more inclusive will Disney change Darth Vader’s iconic line to, ‘Luke, I am your parent’?”

Boebert’s Father’s Day message left some of her followers confused, but most took it to be another attack on those who advocate for more inclusive language (although we’ve not heard of anyone pushing to rid the world of the word ‘father’).

Boebert has frequently glossed over talking about her own father. For many years, Boebert’s mom claimed a minor league wrestler was her daughter’s father, but he has consistently denied this. Many couldn’t resist having a dig at Boebert over this.

Boebert and her husband, Jayson, have four children. Some bought up her husband’s well-documented, past criminal record.

Boebert was not the only right-wing political figure to post a questionable Father’s Day message.

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement yesterday saying: “Happy Father’s Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!”

RINO stands for ‘Republicans In Name Only’.