Lauren Boebert is having an absolute panic attack over gender inclusive language

Can someone please get Lauren Boebert a Xanax?

This week, the high school dropout had a complete meltdown on Twitter when, out of nowhere, she accused “radical liberals” of trying to “get rid of parents all together.”

“Radical liberals want to get rid of the word ‘mother’ and ‘father’ because they want to get rid of parents all together,” Boebert tweeted. “To them, the state is supposed to raise children. NEVER surrender your children.”

Surrendering children? Um… What?

It’s unclear what inspired Boebert’s tweet–or what she’s even talking about, frankly–but this line of attack is nothing new for the QAnon congresswoman.

When she’s rage tweeting about gender inclusive language, she’s making fun of pronouns, mocking trans and non-binary people, spreading HIV/AIDS misinformation, or bitching about “gay supremacy.”

Boebert’s tweet came shortly after ex-LGBTQ ally/failed presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard made similar remarks on Twitter, sharing an article about how pregnant individuals infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus are more likely to have severe cases of COVID-19.

“Pregnant PEOPLE?” Gabbard wrote. “Read that headline again. Some hate women so much that they literally want to erase even the word ‘woman’ from our vocabulary.”

Here’s how people responded to Boeberts “NEVER SURRENDER YOUR CHILDREN!!!” tweet…

