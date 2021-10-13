Lauren Boebert is having an absolute panic attack over gender inclusive language

Can someone please get Lauren Boebert a Xanax?

This week, the high school dropout had a complete meltdown on Twitter when, out of nowhere, she accused “radical liberals” of trying to “get rid of parents all together.”

“Radical liberals want to get rid of the word ‘mother’ and ‘father’ because they want to get rid of parents all together,” Boebert tweeted. “To them, the state is supposed to raise children. NEVER surrender your children.”

Surrendering children? Um… What?

Radical liberals want to get rid of the word “mother” and “father” because they want to get rid of parents all together. To them, the state is supposed to raise children. NEVER surrender your children. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 11, 2021

It’s unclear what inspired Boebert’s tweet–or what she’s even talking about, frankly–but this line of attack is nothing new for the QAnon congresswoman.

When she’s rage tweeting about gender inclusive language, she’s making fun of pronouns, mocking trans and non-binary people, spreading HIV/AIDS misinformation, or bitching about “gay supremacy.”

Related: Tulsi Gabbard has insane 4 AM Twitter freakout over non-binary people

Boebert’s tweet came shortly after ex-LGBTQ ally/failed presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard made similar remarks on Twitter, sharing an article about how pregnant individuals infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus are more likely to have severe cases of COVID-19.

“Pregnant PEOPLE?” Gabbard wrote. “Read that headline again. Some hate women so much that they literally want to erase even the word ‘woman’ from our vocabulary.”

Pregnant PEOPLE? Read that headline again. Some hate women so much that they literally want to erase even the word "woman" from our vocabulary. https://t.co/YrYBlSg5ie — Tulsi Gabbard ? (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2021

Here’s how people responded to Boeberts “NEVER SURRENDER YOUR CHILDREN!!!” tweet…

Wut — Dogs Are Better 🐕 (@DogsAreBtr) October 11, 2021

Did u really just type that?!! Lol — Don Turner (@Don_TurnerLA) October 11, 2021

The fact that people take you seriously is beyond me. — Jomo (@JOMOWDW) October 11, 2021

I’ve never heard that before! Liberals want to take our children away from us, and don’t want us to use those words? This is terrible. If I send you some money, will you help me keep my children? — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 11, 2021

I thought they were after guns? Now it’s kids? What’s next? — HugoStiglitz (@jfull1977) October 11, 2021

I don’t know where you get the idea that Liberals want to get rid of the words mother&father. No one wants to get rid of your precious view of what constitutes a family, maybe expand on the idea of what a family is. Are you against having two moms raising a family? Two dads? — Jeremy_Hugh (@jeremy_hugh) October 11, 2021

We don’t want to do that. You’re a person of bad faith. — citizen4SavingDemocracy (@citizen4truth11) October 11, 2021

WTF are you talking about? — Richinnj (@Richinnj3) October 11, 2021

Anyone who wondered how it could take someone three tries to pass a GED, wonder no more — Edward Kim (@eddiek005) October 11, 2021

A loving parent regardless of gender offends boebs — Stuart Brown (@Stuart_in_Apex) October 11, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.