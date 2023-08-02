Living Ken doll Manu Ríos shows off his hairy pits & V-cut abs and now everyone wants to beach off

His job is beach!

Manu Ríos is nonchalantly getting in on the viral Ken memes with his latest thirst trap and no one is complaining.

The Spanish actor knew what he was doing by sharing two snaps of his toned, sweat-soaked torso that dared to steal the focus from the the crystal clear ocean and white sand beach in the background of his vacation photos.

With his muscular arms extended to accentuate his hairy armpits and shredded abdominals, Ríos channeled his Kenergy into a seductive facial expression that threatened to melt the polar ice caps.

A man of few words, the Elite beefcake captioned the slideshow simply by indicating his whereabouts with the Mexican flag emoji. Fuego!

For those that have been living off the grid and may not be familiar with the Barbie movie, one of the blockbuster film’s most viral moments involves the occupation of Ryan Gosling’s Ken. While some confusion lies whether Ken is a lifeguard or a surfer, the Greta Gerwig film jokes that his job “is just beach.”

“His job is beach. For 60 years, his job has been beach. What the fuck does that even mean?”

-Ryan Gosling pic.twitter.com/QhFvTxol1O — and Aria ?????? (holland march’s version) (@Moonlightariiia) July 4, 2023

Since then, people have been sharing photos and videos of themselves or others near a body of water and proclaiming that their job is beach. Even President Biden got caught up in all the Kenergy beach frenzy.

As you can imagine, Rios’ shore-tastic image got the expected Barbie reaction too – and a whole lot more – from the gays:

what a good job he does at beach pic.twitter.com/AS7AV5OD3q — Keeping Up With Manu Rios (@kuwmanurios) August 2, 2023

Beach boy pic.twitter.com/8iBbsqrgoi — Manu Rios Archive (@archive_manu) August 2, 2023

I was beginning to doubt Manu Rios’ commitment to the pit thread, but our boy is back! More here: https://t.co/x51tJvPt7w pic.twitter.com/sSuWJMsf48 — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) August 2, 2023

just went into cardiac arrest! https://t.co/geB62cglfu — Keeping Up With Manu Rios (@kuwmanurios) August 2, 2023

I've never been more convinced Manu Rios is a yacht boy, the man's always everywhere but working. If I see him and Elton John on a ship in Sardinia in the next six months I ain't even gonna act surprised ? pic.twitter.com/iRcskiLzSK — ? ?_? ? (@Cail0n_) August 2, 2023

he can top me — Cᴀʀᴛɪᴇʀ. (@CartiersSaint) August 2, 2023

skipping dinner today — blondie (@bIondier) August 2, 2023

bottoms be respectful challenge — alex • 9 days!! (@_vampire13) August 2, 2023

Ríos himbo beach day comes just days after he was spotted out on a dinner date with his former Elite co-star André Lamoglia.

The hunky confab took place in Madrid and found the two huddled close in a booth at a trendy restaurant.

It’s unclear who Rios is living his best beach life in Mexico with but we’ll be keeping a lookout over the next few days.

For now, enjoy some more of Manu Ríos working long hours at his job at that very enviable office: