Wow, there’s actually a GOP presidential candidate who’s standing up for LGBTQ+ people

There’s at least one GOP presidential hopeful urging his party to stop demonizing the LGBTQ+ community, even if his candidacy remains a long shot.

Former Texas congressman Will Hurd, who’s billing himself as a “common sense” and “modern” Republican, is running a digital ad with the sensible message that conservatives should focus on defeating Vladimir Putin and not fighting LGBTQ+ people.

It’s a line that Hurd has spouted many times, including on CNN earlier this summer.

“I wish [Republicans] would focus and focus their attacks on war criminals like Vladimir Putin, not my friends in the LGBTQ community,” he said. “It is 2023. We should be talking about, how do we embrace our differences?”

While Hurd almost certainly won’t get his wish, giving credit where credit is due, it’s nice to see a Republican use his platform to discourage attacks on gay people, rather than encourage them.

He’s the only mainstream GOP presidential candidate to positively talk about LGBTQ+ folx, at least as far as we can tell.

A onetime CIA officer, Hurd represented Texas’ 23rd congressional district, a sprawling area that stretches from San Antonio to El Paso. The moderate politician served in the House from 2014-20.

As a congressman, Hurd was one of only eight House Republicans who voted for the Equality Act.

While his presidential rivals are focused on scapegoating marginalized groups, Hurd is trying to attract voters from all backgrounds. He’s specifically called out Ron “Don’t Say” DeSantis for his incendiary language about LGBTQ+ people, and his bizarre assertion that slavery carried benefits for Black people.

“It would be hard to make the case if Ron DeSantis was the Republican nominee that folks in Black and Brown communities would support him,” he said in a recent interview on NBC.

“Folks in the LGBTQ community won’t support him because of his hateful rhetoric towards my friends in the LGBTQ community. Then he hired a guy who had known for being anti-semitic and then wrote it and created a video that they tried to propagate on their system. Then he had to be fired. So this is a trend. One is an exception, a three is a trend and this is a big problem.”

There is no upside to slavery. This is just one more example of Ron DeSantis being mean and hateful. pic.twitter.com/OV3mhQ2BfQ — Will Hurd (@WillHurd) August 1, 2023

Hurd deserves kudos for separating himself from the pact, even at the risk of alienating the feverish MAGA crowd. He’s saved his harshest criticisms for Donald Trump, saying the thrice-indicted ex-president is only running for office so he can stay out of jail.

The truth hurts, which is probably why few Republicans are willing to accept it.

I'm on my way to a fair in the beautiful Granite State, and Donald Trump is on his way to a courthouse to be arraigned … Again. #winning pic.twitter.com/uuVVdTdwzX — Will Hurd (@WillHurd) August 3, 2023

GOP Presidential candidate Will Hurd:



“For those of us that are sick and tired of Donald Trump, frustrated and angry that Trump is running for president in order to stay out of jail,



Let’s do something about it. It's within our hands…Make sure this bum never gets back in… pic.twitter.com/EYTi28iEQl — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 4, 2023

Hurd, to his credit, isn’t only talking tough about Trump on left-leaning cable news programs. He’s taking his message straight to Republican voters. Last weekend, he condemned Trump in front of GOP diehards, and the former president himself, at a dinner in Iowa.

Unsurprisingly, his sanity elicited boos from the crowd, but the candidate says he doesn’t mind. In fact, he believes a silent swath of Republican voters are even on his side.

“I knew there were going to be people that didn’t like it, but what I didn’t expect was there were a lot of people that actually clapped, and then there were more people that just sat there politely and probably understand and knew what I was saying was the truth,” he said.

.@WillHurd in Iowa: "Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again…Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison…Listen, I know the truth is hard, but if we elect Donald Trump, we are willingly giving Joe Biden four more years in the White House." pic.twitter.com/wZvx9FBEIa — CSPAN (@cspan) July 29, 2023

When Trump predictably insulted Hurd for his truthful rhetoric, the CIA vet shot back.

“Donald Trump is a liar. Donald Trump is a national security threat. Donald Trump willingly knew that he had this country’s secrets, and he was trying to tamper with evidence to hide that he had that information. All of those things are true,” he said on Meet the Press.

Donald, I served on the front lines of the war on terror, then in Congress. I’ve dedicated my life to fighting for America. You turned down your opportunity over some bone spurs and then applauded an assault on America on Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/C5obCRs7uj — Will Hurd (@WillHurd) July 30, 2023

In a more sane universe, Hurd’s common sense messaging would break through to Republican and Republican-leaning voters. But taking the moral and ethical stance isn’t always popular.

Hurd has also refused to sign onto the Republican National Committee’s pledge that candidates will support the eventual nominee, potentially disqualifying him from the debate stage.

He may not win, but at least he can probably sleep at night. There’s value in being on the right side of history.