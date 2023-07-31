Lindsey Graham is probably wetting the bed right now over the election probe in Georgia

All eyes are on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, Willis told a local media outlet in Georgia that the special grand jury’s investigation into Trump’s failed efforts overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the Peach State is finished and she will announce charging decisions by September 1.

“The work is accomplished,” she said over the weekend. “We’ve been working for two and half years. We’re ready to go.”

It’s widely expected that Trump will be charged. Exactly what the charges will be, however, remains to be seen, though it’s believed Willis has been building a case under the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which would allow her to charge multiple people for the same scheme.

Naturally, Trump’s been freaking out about this.

In addition to repeatedly accusing her of running a politically-motivated “witch hunt” and trying to discredit her every chance he gets, earlier this month, his lawyers filed a Hail Mary motion seeking to disqualify Willis from the investigation and kill the report generated by special grand jury, claiming it’s “fruit of a process that was both unlawful on its face and unlawful its application.”

Unfortunately for him, a judge rejected this effort today. In a court filing released Monday morning, Judge Robert McBurney wrote that “silencing” the report is “not what either statutory or case law generally allows.”

Throughout all this, there’s been another key player who is no less important than Trump but who’s been getting a lot less attention: Lindsey Graham, senior U.S. senator from the great state of South Carolina and one of the ex-president’s most loyal lapdogs over the last seven years.

In case you need a refresher, back in November, Graham sat for several hours before the special grand jury after a long, drawn-out legal fight that went all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court as the anti-LGBTQ+ senator tried anything and everything to avoid testifying.

After finally giving in and meeting with the special grand jury, his camp put out a statement saying he “answered all questions” and felt “he was treated with respect, professionalism and courtesy.”

(Remember that when Willis hands out indictments in the coming weeks. If Graham is charged, we wouldn’t be surprised if he has a dramatically different take on how he was treated last November.)

The special grand jury specifically asked him about that infamous phone call he placed to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger shortly after the 2020 election, during which Raffensperger claims Graham asked about ways they might toss out legally cast votes.

Unlike Trump, Graham has refrained from going after Willis. Aside from trying to dodge her subpoenas last year, he’s refrained from trash-talking her in public and hasn’t said anything too specific about the investigation.

The DA has hinted indictments will come sometime between today–July 31–and August 18.

If Graham is indicted, it will likely mark the end of his 30-year political career, which began way back in 1993 when he was first elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives. Though his current term in the U.S. Senate doesn’t end until 2027, he will likely face immense pressure to resign as he faces trial.

If Trump is indicted, it will add to a seemingly never ending list of legal woes he faces as he campaigns for the 2024 GOP nomination for president.

The 77-year-old is currently scheduled to go to trial in New York in March to face state charges related to hush money allegedly payments made to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

He has another trial set for May on federal charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Oh, and he recently received a target letter from the DOJ letting him know he’s maybe probably going to be indicted over his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection as well.

As we wait for Willis to make her next move, we can’t help but remember that tweet Graham wrote way back in May of 2016, when he cautioned Republicans, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.”