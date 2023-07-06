Humiliating video of Lindsey Graham hits the internet, raising questions about his political future

Video of Lindsey Graham being booed for six straight minutes has been making the rounds on social media all week, racking up millions and millions of views in just a few days and raising questions over his political future.

The humiliating incident happened at a MAGA rally in the anti-LGBTQ+ senator’s home state of South Carolina over the 4th of July weekend.

In the video, Graham is seen trotting up on stage with a dumb smile on his face while his constituents loudly shout and boo and call him a “traitor” to no end.

“Thank you all for coming,” he tells the crowd. “Thank you very, very much. Thank you. Thank you.”

The jeers continue throughout Graham’s entire speech, during which he promises to do everything in his power to “help [Trump] become president of the United States.”

“I’ve come to like President Trump, and he likes himself,” he says, “and we’ve got that in common.”

Watch.

6 minutes of Lindsey Graham being booed in his own state, by members of his own party, is better than coffee. pic.twitter.com/Unum7OqinB — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) July 2, 2023

Why the crowd was so hostile towards Graham is a mystery considering he’s been Trump’s most loyal lapdog the last seven years, licking the man’s boots since he gave out his personal phone number at a press conference in 2015 and told people to “try it.”

But, then again, the MAGA crowd has never exactly been known for their common sense or critical thinking skills.

Adding another layer of embarrassment to the whole situation, Trump was later forced to defend Graham, telling the crowd he’s “good” and always “there when you need him.”

But the remark was only met with more boos.

Trump: You can make mistakes on occasion. Even Lindsey down here, Senator Lindsey Graham.



Crowd: boo



Trump: I know it's half and half. But when I need some of those liberal votes, he’s always there to help me. pic.twitter.com/yloBbhSOMo — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2023

Last night, MSNBC’s Ari Melber ran a segment on “The Beat” about the incident, as well as Graham’s complicated relationship with Trump, calling the gay-hating senator a “troubled character.”

Melber claimed he has a “self-defeating obsession” with winning over the one term, twice impeached, twice indicted ex-president, “even though he initially warned more than many about how bad Trump is.”

He also played footage of Graham blasting Trump during the 2015 Republican presidential primary, repeatedly warning voters against electing the “kook” before later becoming on of his most ardent defenders.

It makes the senator “a particularly troubled character because the public record shows he knows exactly what he is doing,” Melber said. “That may be different from someone who gets caught up in the emotion of it, or is a true believer, even a misguided one.”

Perhaps the only good news for Graham right now is that his current term in the U.S. Senate doesn’t end until 2027, so he has some time to try and win back the hearts of his constituents.

Based on that video, however, he’s got an uphill battle ahead of him.

Here’s what folx on Twitter have been saying all week…

Wow common ground can be found after all — Matt Plotner (@mattplotner) July 1, 2023

After being booed at a Trump rally, Lindsey Graham said, "You think they can make me cry? This dame don't cry. I've been through Trump, five poolboys and a drunk Sean Hannity begging for a kiss. I told all of 'em what I told that rally: get lost, because I need my beauty sleep" pic.twitter.com/3oBRD2lUGo — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) July 2, 2023

Why do they support trump but boo him? I’m confused — Judy Doss 😺🐸🦁🦞 (@rabbitlover1010) July 1, 2023

‘Everybody Hates Lindsey’ is my favorite show — Ben Estes (@benestes) July 1, 2023

To think he sold his soul for that. pic.twitter.com/qPgUIHQjUO — 🏳️‍🌈Pam🟧🟦🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@pm_mcdaniel) July 2, 2023

He keeps “thanking” them for booing him. That was hysterically funny. — George Caballero (@GeorgeCST63) July 1, 2023

Irony: Lindsey Graham is on the verge of being indicted for conspiring with Trump, yet was booed by his own constituents for not being Trumpy enough.



Loyalty to a narcissist is a one-way street.



They’ll never learn. — Jack E. Smith ?? (@7Veritas4) July 3, 2023