Lindsey Graham was just caught being a very naughty boy

Lindsey Graham did a very bad thing, y’all. A very, very bad thing.

The Senate Ethics Committee has formally admonished the anti-LGBTQ+ senator from South Carolina for encouraging people to donate to Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate runoff election last year.

Last November, Graham appeared on Fox News in an interview taped in the Russell rotunda. During the appearance, he repeatedly urged viewers to give money to Walker’s campaign, mentioning the former NFL star’s website five different times in nine minutes.

“Go to team Herschel.com,” he said. “If you can give five or ten bucks, it will help him close the gap!”

Politicians are forbidden from asking for campaign donations on federal property. In a letter sent to Graham yesterday, the Ethics Committee determined he did, in fact, “solicit federal campaign contributions and otherwise impermissibly conducted campaign activity in a federal building.”

“The public must feel confident that Members use public resources only for official actions in the best interests of the United States, not for partisan political activity,” the panel wrote. “Your actions failed to uphold that standard, resulting in harm to the public trust and confidence in the United States Senate.”

“You are hereby admonished.”

In response to the letter, which was signed by Democratic Chair Chris Coons of Delaware and GOP Vice Chair James Lankford of Oklahoma, Graham issued a mea culpa statement saying he’ll “try to do better” in the future.

“It was a mistake,” he told Politico. “I take responsibility. I will try to do better in the future.”

But this isn’t the first time he’s broken this particular rule.

The letter also admonishes him for soliciting campaign donations for his own reelection campaign during an interview in a Dirksen hallway following a Judiciary Committee hearing back in 2020.

While the formal admonishment is essentially just a slap on the wrist for Graham, it’s still embarrassing for him, especially since Walker ended up losing to Democrat Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoff election and has since faded into obscurity.

Speaking of Walker, the last we heard from him was back in February when it was reported he’s under scrutiny for paying a defunct car wash company owned by one of his campaign donors hundreds of thousands of dollars for “air charter” during his failed Senate bid.

Team Herschel paid almost $600,000 to Jetts Car Wash, LLC for private jets chartered between March and December of last year. The company, which is no longer operating, is owned by someone named Thomas Huff, who gave the maximum allowable amount to Walker’s campaign.

Neither Walker nor Huff have commented since The Daily Beast broke the story a month ago.