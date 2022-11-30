family drama

Video of Herschel Walker calling his son “ugly” certainly won’t help Christian Walker’s daddy issues

By

Self-proclaimed “free-speech radicalist” and anti-LGBTQ gay MAGA troll Christian Walker is a disturbed young man. All one needs to do is scroll through the 23-year-old’s Twitter feed to pick up on that…

Now, recently unearthed video of his father, U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, talking about him to a roomful of people in 2019 may help shed light onto why young Christian is such a little a**hole.

The video began circulating on Twitter last week. In it, the ex-NFR star can be heard calling his then 19-year-old son “dumb as a brick” then recounting the first time he laid eyes on him as a newborn and how “ugly” he was.

“When I delivered him, he had this long old head,” Walker says in the video. “No, seriously. He looked like an alien. I told my wife, ‘Have your parents got some awful genes and stuff?’”

The doting father then went on to talk about another baby, a “beautiful” newborn girl, who was at the same hospital.

“I’m looking at Christian, and I’m looking at her, and I go, wow, I’m gonna slide her over a little and stuff because everybody’s gonna come to that window and go ‘Wow, that’s a beautiful little girl’ and then they’re gonna look at Christian Walker… ‘Woah, X-Files, like he’s an alien!'”

The video was recorded in 2019, roughly two years before Christian introduced his father at a campaign event at Mar-a-Lago in December 2021, which he proudly tweeted about afterwards:

Cut to today, however, and their relationship is on the fritz, presumably after Christian saw what his dad said about him all those years earlier.

In October, he blasted his father for “lying” and falsely presenting himself as a “family man.”

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” he tweeted. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

Shortly after that, he posted a video with further criticism of his father:

With family members like this, who needs enemies?

Herschel Walker is currently running against incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock for his U.S. Senate seat.

Warnock initially got 49.4% of the vote in November’s general election, compared to Walker got 48.5%, but a state law dictates that a candidate must receive at least 50% of the vote to win. The runoff election will happen on December 6.

