Lindsey Graham’s latest outburst has us feeling so much secondhand embarrassment right now

Lindsey Graham has been having quite a week, and it’s only Wednesday.

The gay-hating senator from South Carolina threw a dramatic temper tantrum on the Senate floor the other day, during which he ranted and raved about tweet from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

While discussing a bill that would provide $95 billion in foreign aid to Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine, Graham called out comments Tusk made on social media last week.

“Dear Republican Senators of America. Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us to win back our freedom and independence, must be turning in his grave today. Shame on you,” Tusk tweeted on February 8 in response to Republicans refusing to give aid to Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Dear Republican Senators of America. Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us to win back our freedom and independence, must be turning in his grave today. Shame on you. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) February 8, 2024

Graham was so incensed by the tweet that he had it blown up and printed onto a piece of poster board then propped it up on a tripod so he could argue with it in front of everyone.

“To the Prime Minister of Poland, I could care less what you think,” Graham seethed while angrily shaking his finger at the poster. “To the Prime Minister of Poland, if Ronald Reagan were alive today, we wouldn’t have this broken border!”

Clearly, Graham does care what Tusk thinks or he wouldn’t have made such an embarrassing spectacle out of it.

The whole thing gives us Clint Eastwood vibes, when he screamed at that empty chair that was supposed to be Barack Obama at the 2012 Republican Convention.

Same energy, no?

Despite Graham’s theatrics, the Senate ended up passing the aid package yesterday. Graham voted against it, at the behest of Donald Trump, which is what makes the next part of this story especially weird…

Because on the heels of his vote not to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s continued attacks, it was also revealed that Graham has an arrest warrant out… by the Kremlin.

Huh?

According to a new report by Vice, he’s still on the country’s “most wanted” list. Leaked records from the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry name him as one of several foreigners who have been singled out for arrest by Russian prosecutors.

“Russian investigative reporters Mediazona found the database of 96,752 suspects could be accessed from the internet, then built a search tool to allow searches by name and discovered a large number of indicted foreigners,” reports Vice.

“These included foreign fighters supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion, officials with the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Ukrainian officials and lawmakers in Baltic states that voted to remove Soviet memorials from World War Two.”

Last spring, it was reported Russia had opened a criminal investigation into Graham after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, although it did not say what crime he was accused of committing.

Apparently, almost a year later, that investigation is still open and Graham is still at risk of being thrown in jail should he ever cross over onto Russian soil.