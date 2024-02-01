Lindsey Graham’s latest hissy fit will make your eyes roll right out the back of your head

Lindsey Graham caused a dramatic little scene at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing this week when he accused Mark Zuckerberg of having blood on his hands for allowing so much hate, vitriol, and misinformation to be spread across Facebook and Instagram.

The CEO of Meta was there to testify about the company’s content moderation policies, specifically regarding users under the age of 18. He was joined by Twitter X CEO Linda Yaccarino, TikTok CEO Shou Chew, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, and Discord CEO.

Per LGBTQ Nation:

The CEOs of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, Snap, and Discord testified in the Senate on Wednesday to discuss the online exploitation of children. The discussion brought up the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), a bipartisan bill that seeks to protect minors from online harm. But KOSA has come under fire from some LGBTQ+ activists and groups who fear that the bill will enable Republicans to block queer youth from seeing age-appropriate LGBTQ+ content online.

“Mr. Zuckerberg, you and the companies before us, I know you don’t mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands,” the gay-hating senator said, adding, “You have a product that’s killing people.”

He also accused that the social media companies of having “dangerous products” that destroy lives and “threaten democracy.”

🙄 🙄 🙄

While most agree that social media can have a hugely negative impact on people, especially young people, Graham’s outrage over the matter rings particularly hollow.

He is pretending to care about the safety and well-being of youths who are bullied and abused online while simultaneously supporting one of the biggest internet trolls the world has ever known: Donald Trump.

Perhaps nobody has weaponized social media more than the ex-president, who was actually banned from Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in 2021 after using the platforms to incite a deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. He has since been invited back to Twitter, now X, by trans-hating billionaire Elon Musk.

On top of that, Graham himself participated in Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia when he placed two calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in November of that year and pressured him to “explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”

Now, what was that he said about threats to democracy again?

Of course, none of this is surprising. Graham loves talking out of both sides of his mouth almost as much as he loves sipping a mint julet on a veranda.

In the book Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election, out this week, authors Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman detail how quickly the Trump sycophant threw the ex-president under the bus during his testimony to the grand jury investigating the failed efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia in 2020.

“After fighting a four-month legal battle all the way to the US supreme court to block his grand jury subpoena – and losing … Graham turned on a dime ‘and threw Trump under the bus’, the authors write.

“According to secret grand jury testimony in Fulton county confirmed by the authors, Graham testified that if you told Trump ‘that martians came and stole the election, he’d probably believe you’. He also suggested to the grand jurors that Trump cheated at golf.”

It’s a good thing Donald doesn’t actually read books or Lindsey would be in a lot of trouble for what he said!