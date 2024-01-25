New book threatens to expose Lindsey Graham’s worst kept secret

Lindsey Graham is no doubt reaching for his smelling salts right now.

The gay-hating senator just got caught talking out of both sides of his mouth again thanks to a damning new book being released next week.

Graham went on Fox News yesterday to gush about how Donald Trump is “the toughest guy I’ve ever seen in Washington” and praising him for “[bringing] the world to a better place” during his chaotic single term as president that ended, you may recall, in a failed coup d’etat.

At the same time he was praising Trump on live television, excerpts from a new book about the ex-president’s failed plot to steal the 2020 election hit the internet. In them, Graham was quoted saying some far less flattering things about his old buddy Donald.

In Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election, authors Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman detail how the South Carolina senator “threw Donald Trump under the bus” during his testimony to the grand jury investigating Trump & Co.’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia in 2020.

According to Isikoff and Daniel, Graham went so far as to say Trump became so unhinged after losing to Biden that he would’ve believed “martians came and stole the election.”

“After fighting a four-month legal battle all the way to the US supreme court to block his grand jury subpoena – and losing … Graham turned on a dime ‘and threw Trump under the bus’, the authors write.

“According to secret grand jury testimony in Fulton county confirmed by the authors, Graham testified that if you told Trump ‘that martians came and stole the election, he’d probably believe you’. He also suggested to the grand jurors that Trump cheated at golf.”

Et tu, Lindsey?

The book also recounts an awkward run-in Graham allegedly had with Fulton County DA Fani Willis as he was leaving the courthouse.

“After Graham was finished testifying, he bumped into Fani Willis in a hallway and thanked her for the opportunity to tell his story,” Isikoff and Klaidman write.

“‘That was so cathartic,’ he told Willis. ‘I feel so much better.’ Then, to the astonishment of one source who witnessed the scene, South Carolina’s senior senator hugged the Fulton county DA who was aggressively pursuing Trump. Willis’s reaction: ‘She was like, ‘Whatever, dude,” according to one witness of the strange encounter.”

Willis ultimately decided not to bring charges against Graham for his alleged involvement in the efforts to upend Georgia’s election results.

The book exposes a secret about the senator that most people already know: His respect and admiration for Trump is entirely transactional and, when push comes to shove, his loyalty is to himself, not the ex-president or the country.

Trump currently faces 13 charges in Georgia for his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. That’s in addition to the 40 charges he’s facing in Florida for stealing classified government documents, 34 charges in New York regarding hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels, and 4 charges in Washington, D.C. for inciting the January 6 insurrection.

Despite his myriad of legal troubles, Trump has dominated the Republican presidential primary and is expected to be the party’s nominee after his last remaining rival, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, inevitably drops out.

Hmmm. We wonder how Graham *really* feels about that. 🤔

If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2016

Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election hits bookstore shelves on January 30.